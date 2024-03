Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old model marked their "crystal anniversary" on Instagram by posting a photo in which she is kissing the 69-year-old actor. In her caption, Emma wrote the pair's union is "stronger than ever" as the "Die Hard" star battles frontotemporal dementia.

"Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it," Emma shared.

"I call this the ‘remarkable reframe.’ What I know is there is so much to celebrate.

"Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever," Emma added. "We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration.

"And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!"

In the close-up snap, Willis was pictured kissing Emma's lips as she smiled softly and gazed into the camera. Emma also shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing "Crystal Anniversary!" She later uploaded a black-and-white close-up of her engagement and wedding rings.

The Golden Globe winner and Emma, who began dating in 2007, tied the knot March 21, 2009, during a ceremony at their estate in Turks & Caicos. Willis' daughters — Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30 — with ex-wife Demi Moore, 61, were in attendance. Moore, who has maintained a close relationship with Willis and Emma, and Ashton Kutcher, her husband at the time, were also guests at the wedding.

Emma and Willis married again six days later during a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills to make their union legal. The couple, who share daughters Mabel 11, and Evelyn, 9, returned to Turks & Caicos in 2019 to renew their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Bruce's three older daughters and Moore were also guests at the renewal.

Earlier this week, Emma, Moore, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah shared Instagram tributes to Willis to celebrate the actor on his birthday. "The Sixth Sense" star turned 69 March 19.

In March 2022, Bruce stepped away from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia that later progressed to frontotemporal dementia .

Earlier this month, Emma, who announced she will be releasing a book in 2025 about her experiences as a caregiver to her husband, spoke out about the misinformation she's recently seen surrounding Bruce's condition.

"It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling minding my own business and just saw a headline and got clickbaited that had to do with my own family," she wrote. "The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband.

"Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth ," she continued. "I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it, it’s over. Let’s pack it up, nothing else to see here. We’re done.

"No. It is the complete opposite of that, OK? 100%. There is grief and sadness, there’s all of that. But you start a new chapter. And that chapter is filled. Let me just tell you what it is. It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection. It’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness. That’s where we are."

