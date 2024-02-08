Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, to release book on caregiving after actor's dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is sharing her experiences taking on the role of caregiver to husband Bruce Willis.

Heming Willis has been married to the "Die Hard" actor since 2009.

In March 2022, Willis stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia that progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Now, Heming Willis is offering a resource for those in situations similar to her own with a new book set to release in 2025.

"For me, knowledge is power, and building a supportive community around me has been vital," Heming Willis said in a statement. "It has brought stability and a certain amount of control back, control that was completely shattered when the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia first came into our family’s world."

The book, untitled at the moment, will pull from Heming Willis' personal experiences, as well as expert advice and interviews.

"Dementia not only affects your loved one but can shake a whole family’s foundation and self if you allow it," Heming Willis said in a statement.

"Identifying the right resources to educate and enlighten myself has been powerful and has allowed me the space to continue to move forward in the most positive way so that I can be the best mother, wife, daughter, friend and care partner. I want to be able to share that with the next person who finds themselves here."

Heming Willis' book will be released through Maria Shriver's The Open Field, which was started in 2021 with partner Penguin Life.

"I’m so proud of the way she is using her voice to help others," Shriver said in a statement. "Caregivers are unsung heroes in our society. They need guidance, support, knowledge, along with community and a roadmap."

Willis is a father to five daughters — Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis.

Willis shares Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore. He shares Mabel and Evelyn with Heming Willis.