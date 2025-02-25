Bruce Willis' daughter gives glimpse into actor’s birthday plans with ‘ironclad’ family as he battles dementia

Bruce Willis’ family is gearing up to celebrate his milestone 70th birthday.

Bruce and Demi Moore’s daughter, Scout, shared a glimpse of what their strong family unit has in store for the celebration, as he continues to battle dementia.

"You know, as we always celebrate," Scout, 33, told Fox News Digital at the Cure Addiction Now inaugural fundraising evening, hosted at The Beverly Hills Hotel, when asked about the family's plans for Bruce's birthday.

"We are a huge unit. We are very supportive of one another, and it’s sort of like ironclad… we are so loving with one another. … I think that is the foundation of everything we do."

Cure Addiction Now (CAN), is a nonprofit dedicated to funding innovative research into substance-use disorders (SUD). The Inaugural Fundraising Evening, which took place Monday, featured an auction and a live performance by Canadian-American singer Rufus Wainwright.

At the event, Cure Addiction Now raised $800,000.

Scout’s comments came after her mother, Moore, swept through awards season with her latest project, "The Substance."

She continued to praise her mother for her work in the sci-fi horror movie.

"It means everything to me because my mom is one of my favorite people on earth, and I'm so deeply proud of her," Scout told Fox News Digital.

"I have watched the amount of work that she's put in, and I've watched different moments where I think she's not been recognized for these really pivotal, culturally shifting moments that she's been a part of," she explained.

Scout added, "To watch everyone come together and feel themselves in her story, and in her vulnerability, is really profound to me."

During her Hollywood comeback year, Moore was nominated for best actress by the Academy. She also took home her first Golden Globe at age 62.

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams," Moore said in a statement. "Truly, there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled."

Moore and Bruce share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

After their divorce, Bruce married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009 in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Moore recently opened up about how she remains a constant presence in Bruce’s life, even after their divorce.

"We will always be a family, just in a different form," Moore told Variety. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love."

Moore explained that she visits Willis weekly as he battles dementia and added that there’s a healthy way to co-parent.

"I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

Earlier this month, Moore and Bruce’s eldest daughter, Rumer, gave an update on her father.

"He’s doing great," the 36-year-old said on the British talk show, "Loose Woman."

"Because my family, we’re all so close. I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit."

Rumer also praised Willis and Moore for how they set a "beautiful" example as co-parents, as she raises her own daughter.