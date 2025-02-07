Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore

Demi Moore ‘shows up’ for Bruce Willis with weekly visits as he battles dementia

'The Substance' star and 'Die Hard' actor split in 2000

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes Video

Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her leading role in "The Substance."

Demi Moore remains a constant presence in Bruce Willis’ life, even after their divorce. 

"The Substance" star opened up about their blended family and how each person has shown their support during Willis’ battle with frontotemporal dementia.

"We will always be a family, just in a different form," Moore told Variety. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love."

BRUCE WILLIS, DEMI MOORE'S DAUGHTER SAYS FAMILY ‘RALLY AROUND EACH OTHER’ AS DAD BATTLES DEMENTIA

demi moore bruce willis

Demi Moore shared that she visits her ex-husband Bruce Willis weekly as he battles dementia and said there’s "life after divorce." (Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)

Moore explained that she visits Willis weekly and added that there’s a healthy way to co-parent.

"I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

The Willis-Moore family at Demi's book launch

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced more than 20 years ago, but have remained close. (From L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis. (Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images)

Moore and her ex-husband share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

"There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

— Demi Moore

After her split with Willis, he married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009 at their home in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in Paris in 1995

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore finalized their divorce in 2000. (Photo by Pool ROSSI/SCORCELLETTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

BRUCE WILLIS' DAUGHTER TALLULAH GIVES UPDATE ON HIS 'PAINFUL' DEMENTIA BATTLE

Earlier this week, Moore and Willis’ eldest daughter, Rumer, gave an update on her father.

"He’s doing great," the 36-year-old said on the British talk show, "Loose Woman." 

Bruce Willis poses with daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, and wife Emma Herning at Comedy Central Roast

In March 2022, Bruce's family disclosed he was battling a form of dementia after receiving an aphasia diagnosis. (Neilson Barnard)

"Because my family, we’re all so close, I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit."

Rumer also praised Willis and Moore for how they set a "beautiful" example as co-parents, as she raises her own daughter.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis' family has provided health updates for the "Die Hard" actor throughout the years. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"I think the thing that I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other," she said on the talk show.

"We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what. And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I’m working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set."

Last August, Rumer shared that she had split from her boyfriend, Derek Richard. They share a one-year-old daughter, Louetta, together.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

