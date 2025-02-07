Demi Moore ‘shows up’ for Bruce Willis with weekly visits as he battles dementia

Demi Moore remains a constant presence in Bruce Willis’ life, even after their divorce.

"The Substance" star opened up about their blended family and how each person has shown their support during Willis’ battle with frontotemporal dementia.

"We will always be a family, just in a different form," Moore told Variety. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love."

Moore explained that she visits Willis weekly and added that there’s a healthy way to co-parent.

"I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

Moore and her ex-husband share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

After her split with Willis, he married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009 at their home in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Earlier this week, Moore and Willis’ eldest daughter, Rumer, gave an update on her father.

"He’s doing great," the 36-year-old said on the British talk show, "Loose Woman."

"Because my family, we’re all so close, I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit."

Rumer also praised Willis and Moore for how they set a "beautiful" example as co-parents, as she raises her own daughter.

"I think the thing that I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other," she said on the talk show.

"We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what. And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I’m working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set."

Last August, Rumer shared that she had split from her boyfriend, Derek Richard. They share a one-year-old daughter, Louetta, together.