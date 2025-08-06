Brooks Nader heats up Saint-Tropez with leopard-print swimsuit, sheer dresses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader is serving looks in Saint-Tropez.

The 28-year-old model posted a series of photos on Instagram from her summer getaway on the French Riviera, including a number of revealing looks, captioning the post, "Some fave fits and views as of lately."

One of the photos featured Nader walking outdoors in a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with black sunglasses and a drink in her hand. In another photo, she can be seen in the back of a car wearing a low-cut black sleeveless shirt which she accessorized with a chunky gold necklace.

Nader also shared a photo of herself sitting on the bed of a truck in a white bikini, which she paired with sweatshorts, black sandals, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Nader shared many other snippets from her trip, including footage from a helicopter ride, the view of the ocean from the pool where she was staying and the many other outfits she put together.

The looks included a sheer black and white polka dot dress, a white crop top with a sheer white skirt, a sheer backless dress which she paired with diamonds, and a white dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts.

Fans in the comments section were quick to share how much they loved her looks, with one writing "It’s really unfair that anyone be this perfect," and another adding, "You look insane!"

A third fan chimed in with, "st tropez looks good on you," while a fourth wrote, "Those abs will not be denied."

Just last month, Nader made headlines when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while on the red carpet at the ESPYs. The model walked the red carpet in a cream silk slip dress with a plunging neckline, which drifted too far to one side at one point, resulting in a nip-slip.

Nader quickly readjusted her dress and continued to pose for photos on the carpet with confidence.

The model can often be seen sporting daring and often risqué looks on the red carpet, telling Fox News Digital in December 2021 she has loved to experiment with fashion since she was a kid and was always confident in her style.

While she was always confident, Nader explained that working with "Sports Illustrated helped my confidence a lot" because not only was she surrounded by models who are physically beautiful, but who "also have beautiful hearts" and built a "very spirit-lifting community." While confident, her daring style has led to "so many near mishaps."

"It took a lot of figuring out when it came to my love of sheer dresses and how to perfectly conceal everything," she explained at the time. "I had one sheer dress moment where I wore this high-rise underwear that was way too light. And it showed through the dress. But you live and learn from experience ."