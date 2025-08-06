Expand / Collapse search
Brooks Nader heats up Saint-Tropez with leopard-print swimsuit, sheer dresses

'Dancing with the Stars' alum shared photos featuring a leopard-print swimsuit and sheer dresses from her French Riviera vacation

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Brooks Nader says she has ‘so much fun’ with pro partner Video

‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Brooks Nader says she has ‘so much fun’ with pro partner

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader tells Fox News Digital she enjoys hanging out with her dance partner Gleb Savchenko as they spark romance rumors.

Brooks Nader is serving looks in Saint-Tropez.

The 28-year-old model posted a series of photos on Instagram from her summer getaway on the French Riviera, including a number of revealing looks, captioning the post, "Some fave fits and views as of lately."

One of the photos featured Nader walking outdoors in a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with black sunglasses and a drink in her hand. In another photo, she can be seen in the back of a car wearing a low-cut black sleeveless shirt which she accessorized with a chunky gold necklace.

Nader also shared a photo of herself sitting on the bed of a truck in a white bikini, which she paired with sweatshorts, black sandals, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI FLAUNTS SUMMER BODY DURING POOLSIDE FASHION MOMENT

A split of Brooks Nader in a leopard-print swimsuit and in a black shirt with a plunging neckline.

Brooks Nader stunned in multiple revealing looks while on vacation in Saint-Tropez. (Brooks Nader Instagram)

Nader shared many other snippets from her trip, including footage from a helicopter ride, the view of the ocean from the pool where she was staying and the many other outfits she put together.

The looks included a sheer black and white polka dot dress, a white crop top with a sheer white skirt, a sheer backless dress which she paired with diamonds, and a white dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts.

Brooks Nader in a white bikini.

Brooks Nader also shared photos of herself wearing a white bikini. (Brooks Nader Instagram)

Fans in the comments section were quick to share how much they loved her looks, with one writing "It’s really unfair that anyone be this perfect," and another adding, "You look insane!"

A third fan chimed in with, "st tropez looks good on you," while a fourth wrote, "Those abs will not be denied."

Brooks Nader on the ESPYs red carpet.

Nader suffered a wardrobe malfunction while on the ESPYs red carpet. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Just last month, Nader made headlines when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while on the red carpet at the ESPYs. The model walked the red carpet in a cream silk slip dress with a plunging neckline, which drifted too far to one side at one point, resulting in a nip-slip.

Nader quickly readjusted her dress and continued to pose for photos on the carpet with confidence.

The model can often be seen sporting daring and often risqué looks on the red carpet, telling Fox News Digital in December 2021 she has loved to experiment with fashion since she was a kid and was always confident in her style.

While she was always confident, Nader explained that working with "Sports Illustrated helped my confidence a lot" because not only was she surrounded by models who are physically beautiful, but who "also have beautiful hearts" and built a "very spirit-lifting community." While confident, her daring style has led to "so many near mishaps."

A side-by-side photo of Brooks Nader in a purple bikini

Brooks Nader said being a Sports Illustrated model helped her confidence. (Getty Images)

"It took a lot of figuring out when it came to my love of sheer dresses and how to perfectly conceal everything," she explained at the time. "I had one sheer dress moment where I wore this high-rise underwear that was way too light. And it showed through the dress. But you live and learn from experience."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

