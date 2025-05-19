Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader's exes are 'watching' her new sizzling photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader knows that her exes are watching.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model appears in the iconic magazine for the seventh time alongside Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne as this year’s cover girls.

The 28-year-old told People magazine at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swim Launch Party in New York City that her former flames have been keeping a close eye on her steamy spread.

"They like it. They view it, they see it. They're watching, but... I'm moving right along," the pinup told the outlet about her exes’ reactions to her photos. "I'm sure they see it, but whatever. I don't care."

Nader was romantically linked to Gleb Savchenko while competing on Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars." According to the outlet, they reunited after splitting in October 2024, but this April, they called it quits for good.

Savchenko, 41, denied rumors of infidelity.

"I’m not a cheater," he told E! News. "I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps."

Nader is more focused on making a splash these days. She told People magazine that posing for a seventh year was a different experience for her.

"I had a lot of body confidence issues when I first started out in the industry, and I feel like I've evolved into someone who's confident in herself," said Nader. "And I didn't prepare as much this year. I kind of ate a cheeseburger the night before… Because they don’t give a f---… They want you for you."

"I think that’s the beautiful thing about Sports Illustrated and why I am still, seven years later, so honored to be a part of it," she shared.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native took part in the 2019 Swim Search open casting call and won. She has appeared in the magazine every year since. In 2023, she appeared on the cover of a "Baywatch"-inspired shoot. Then, in 2024, she was part of the SI Swimsuit Legends photo shoot alongside 26 other models to celebrate the magazine’s 60th anniversary.

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964. It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Over the years, the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, plus-sized models, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, amputee models, older models and the addition of professional athletes.

For the 2025 issue, Nader was photographed in Bermuda by Ben Watts.

In 2023, Nader told Fox News Digital that having a fitness routine she practices daily has helped her both look and feel her best.

"Throughout the year, I just try to stay as healthy as possible and just have balance," said Nader at the time. "I don’t go on any crazy crash diets. I’ll just maybe cut out all my spicy margaritas for a couple of weeks leading up to a Sports Illustrated shoot, just to feel mentally clear and healthy in general."

"My weakness and downfall are spicy margaritas," she chuckled. "I try to cut those out for a few weeks, which is super challenging. And a guilty pleasure of mine is probably ramen – I love ramen. I could eat three bowls of ramen a day."

Some models prefer Pilates, while others stick to running. For Nader, she said her secret to staying in shape is boxing, which she does regularly. The sport was also a known favorite for former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima.

"I box, which I feel has given me a lot of strength and toning," Nader explained. "I’ve been boxing for the last few years, and I feel that has helped me a lot."

"Being a model over the last six years – it can mess with you a little bit mentally because you’re going through ebbs and flows of getting really in shape for a shoot," she shared.

"And then after that, you’re [enjoying] all your cheat meals. I just went through so many phases of my life as a model where I was not steady and constant with working out and eating healthily. I would just go through these crazy highs and lows. And I feel like, lately, as I’m getting older, I just feel it’s really important to keep steady."

Nader stressed that finding a fitness routine that is fun will help people stick with it and meet their health goals. There is also nothing wrong with eating your favorite comfort foods in moderation, she said.

"I almost flew back to Louisiana for a crawfish boil because it’s seasonal, and it’s my favorite thing ever," she said. "My mom always said I can eat my weight in crawfish. I literally can eat seven or eight pounds of crawfish in one sitting. It’s so spicy and salty, the way my dad does them. I have to take off all my jewelry because I’ll puff up the whole next day, but it’s so worth it – I miss it so much."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.