Brooks Nader and Lindsey Vonn suffer wardrobe malfunctions at ESPY Awards

Brooks Nader and Lindsey Vonn both showed more than they were planning to while on the red carpet.

The model and the Olympic gold medalist both suffered wardrobe malfunctions while posing for photos at the 2025 ESPY Awards. Nader walked the red carpet in a cream silk slip dress with a plunging neckline.

At one point, her dress drifted too far to the side, resulting in an unwanted nip-slip. Nader quickly readjusted her dress and continued to walk the carpet with confidence.

Vonn also had an unfortunate mishap while walking the red carpet in a strapless dress with a daring slit that went all the way up to her hip bone, showing off her muscular leg and giving a glimpse of her underwear.

As she was posing for photos, a gust of wind blew her dress up, exposing more of her body than she anticipated. Her sister, Karin Kildow, quickly ran to her rescue, standing in front of her and helping her hold down the dress until the wind died down.

Once inside, Vonn changed into another revealing gown which featured sparkly fringe and a sheer skirt. She attended the award show as a nominee for best comeback performance, after returning to competitive skiing in November 2024, following her retirement in 2019.

This isn't the first time Vonn or Nader have risked it all for a fashion moment, as Nader is known for her risqué and sheer looks. In December 2021, Nader told Fox News Digital she has been planning her red carpet looks since her childhood and that she loves "to experiment with my personal style."

"Sports Illustrated helped my confidence a lot," she explained. "You’re surrounded by some of the most influential, beautiful supermodels. Not only do they have the recognition, but they also have beautiful hearts, and they’re even more gorgeous on the inside. It’s a very spirit-lifting community to be a part of. And it has certainly helped me find my place in the world as a model."

She went on to explain that with her many daring fashion choices, she has "had so many near mishaps."

"It took a lot of figuring out when it came to my love of sheer dresses and how to perfectly conceal everything," she explained at the time. "I had one sheer dress moment where I wore this high-rise underwear that was way too light. And it showed through the dress. But you live and learn from experience."