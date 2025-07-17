Expand / Collapse search
Brooks Nader and Lindsey Vonn suffer wardrobe malfunctions at ESPY Awards

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum and the Olympic skier quickly recovered from wardrobe malfunctions on the red carpet

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Brooks Nader and Lindsey Vonn both showed more than they were planning to while on the red carpet.

The model and the Olympic gold medalist both suffered wardrobe malfunctions while posing for photos at the 2025 ESPY Awards. Nader walked the red carpet in a cream silk slip dress with a plunging neckline.

At one point, her dress drifted too far to the side, resulting in an unwanted nip-slip. Nader quickly readjusted her dress and continued to walk the carpet with confidence.

Vonn also had an unfortunate mishap while walking the red carpet in a strapless dress with a daring slit that went all the way up to her hip bone, showing off her muscular leg and giving a glimpse of her underwear.

Brooks Nader and Lindsey Vonn on the ESPYs red carpet.

Brooks Nader and Lindsey Vonn suffered wardrobe malfunctions while posing for photos on the ESPYs red carpet. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images;John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

As she was posing for photos, a gust of wind blew her dress up, exposing more of her body than she anticipated. Her sister, Karin Kildow, quickly ran to her rescue, standing in front of her and helping her hold down the dress until the wind died down.

Once inside, Vonn changed into another revealing gown which featured sparkly fringe and a sheer skirt. She attended the award show as a nominee for best comeback performance, after returning to competitive skiing in November 2024, following her retirement in 2019. 

Lindsey Vonn and her sister fixing her dress while on the ESPYs red carpet.

Vonn's sister stepped in to help shield her from the wind and gain control of her dress. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

This isn't the first time Vonn or Nader have risked it all for a fashion moment, as Nader is known for her risqué and sheer looks. In December 2021, Nader told Fox News Digital she has been planning her red carpet looks since her childhood and that she loves "to experiment with my personal style."

"Sports Illustrated helped my confidence a lot," she explained. "You’re surrounded by some of the most influential, beautiful supermodels. Not only do they have the recognition, but they also have beautiful hearts, and they’re even more gorgeous on the inside. It’s a very spirit-lifting community to be a part of. And it has certainly helped me find my place in the world as a model."

She went on to explain that with her many daring fashion choices, she has "had so many near mishaps."

Brooks Nader on the ESPYs red carpet.

Nader previously told Fox News Digital she has had her share of near malfunctions on the carpet. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

"It took a lot of figuring out when it came to my love of sheer dresses and how to perfectly conceal everything," she explained at the time. "I had one sheer dress moment where I wore this high-rise underwear that was way too light. And it showed through the dress. But you live and learn from experience."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

