Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader reveals the secret behind her sheer, daring looks

Brooks Nader is inviting you to go through her clothes.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is opening up her closet on Wardrobe, a luxury and vintage clothing retail app that has collaborated with fellow SI Swimsuit stars Marquita Pring and Olivia Culpo. It allows users to browse through the collections of sought-after influencers and borrow whatever they like. It’s an ideal way to rent couture for any occasion without splurging on permanent pieces.

The Baton Rouge native joined the SI Swimsuit family as part of the 2019 open casting call. After winning the model search, Nader shot her rookie spread in Bali. She has since made her mark on the red carpet thanks to her bold, sizzling styles.

Nader spoke to Fox News about her must-have looks, going sheer and how she avoids wardrobe malfunctions.

Fox News: Can you tell us about your involvement with the Wardrobe app?

Brooks Nader: Wardrobe was introduced to me by Marquita Pring, a fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and girlfriend of mine. With the seasons changing, living in tight quarters and constantly getting new clothes because of my job, it’s hard to keep up.

I always try and donate as much as I can, so I’m not wasteful and hold on to things that I don’t wear. I’ve tried different apps that allow you to resell and nothing has been super effective or useful. And I have great pieces that I’ve worn to different fashion shows and events. I want them to go to somebody special. So when I learned about the app, it really caught my eye. They reached out and were kind enough to promote my closet. So I’m excited to work with them.

Fox News: Both Marquita Pring and Olivia Culpo have shared their closets with Wardrobe. How does it feel to follow in their footsteps?

Nader: I’m good friends with both of those ladies, so I was already sold on the idea. And they always have amazing pieces in their closet. So if they’re sharing their stuff, you know it’s legit. But I also like the idea that you don’t have to own the clothes. You can borrow them from people you look up to on social media instead of making a commitment and keeping something forever that you probably won’t wear again.

Fox News: You’re known for your daring looks. Where does your confidence come from?

Nader: I think I’ve always been that way since I was little. My mom commented on a red carpet photo of me and said, "I remember when you were five years old and said, ‘These are the shoes I’m gonna wear on a red carpet one day.’" I think I’ve always wanted to be part of fashion. I don’t want to say I was born with it because some things can affect your confidence and diminish it a bit, especially being in the public eye. But I love to experiment with my personal style.

And also, Sports Illustrated helped my confidence a lot. You’re surrounded by some of the most influential, beautiful supermodels. Not only do they have the recognition, but they also have beautiful hearts, and they’re even more gorgeous on the inside. It’s a very spirit-lifting community to be a part of. And it has certainly helped me find my place in the world as a model.

Fox News: What’s your secret to wearing your famous sheer pieces on the red carpet?

Nader: It’s taken a lot of figuring out (laughs). I have an amazing style team, and they always have little tricks for making it look like you’re naked. It’s all very seamless, and you don’t see anything at all. But they have duct tape that perfectly matches my skin tone. They have little nipple covers and then makeup on top of that to match my skin tone. But very strong duct tape has been the most effective.

Fox News: Did they ever use anything really surprising?

Nader: Yes, actually at the most recent red carpet. I wore a brown dress. They used these little nipple covers, and the makeup artists covered the nipple covers with a different shade to match my skin tone. It was probably our best cover yet.

Fox News: Have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction or a near mishap? What saved the day?

Nader: Oh I’ve had so many near mishaps. It took a lot of figuring out when it came to my love of sheer dresses and how to perfectly conceal everything. I had one sheer dress moment where I wore this high-rise underwear that was way too light. And it showed through the dress. But you live and learn from experience.

Fox News: What are some must-have pieces that are always in your closet?

Nader: I love combat boots. I like them in the summer and the winter. In the summer, I like to pair them with biker shorts. And in the winter I love them with dresses. I have them in so many colors. I also like wide-leg, baggy boyfriend jeans. I’m not into skinny jeans. I like things that are oversized, almost like boy clothes. They’re very relaxed, comfortable and chic at the same time.

Fox News: How do you cope with critics on social media, especially when it comes to your bold ensembles?

Nader: My mom taught me that hurt people hurt people. I don’t go around commenting mean things randomly on people’s pages. I think if someone feels the need to do that, then they must have something going on with themselves. So I feel bad for them, honestly. It takes time to go on somebody’s page and write something mean just to try to mess up their day. So they must be going through something on their own that makes them feel the need to tear other people down.

Fox News: You previously said SI always makes you feel comfortable on set. How so?

Nader: They’re a powerhouse of a brand for a reason. A lot of it stems from what models have to deal with in the fashion industry and the criticism they receive to lose weight for a shoot. And then the Photoshop to trim off your waist or hips. But with SI, it’s completely different.

[Editor] MJ [Day] always says, "Don’t lose a pound. You look perfect." You can book SI and eat a burger because they want you for you. They don’t want you to alter yourself. They don’t want you to change a single thing about yourself. And they’re cheering you on along the way. They’re constantly encouraging you, which is so rare in the fashion industry. It’s hard not to feel good about yourself after working with them.

Fox News: Do you see yourself appearing in the next issue?

Nader: I always hope I get that call again. I would love to be in SI forever. It’s one of my favorite teams in the business to work [with]. The magazine is so close to my heart. It was always my dream to be in it, and I ended up with a family. Every year becomes my favorite shoot. So I would love to be back for sure.

Fox News: The New Year is around the corner. What’s your fitness routine like these days?

Nader: It’s so funny because I’ve been slacking the last few weeks. I’ve been traveling for work, and I’m in a different city every day. But I have to get back in it. I love boxing at Gotham Gym. I go there almost every day when I’m home. And I also go to their other location in Miami when I’m there for work. My trainer Rob [Piela], he’s the owner of the gym and he has become one of my closest friends. He’s the best in the business. He trains Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber – everybody. He’s amazing at what he does, and he trained me for all of my SI issues so I can feel my very best.