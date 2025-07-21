Emily Ratajkowski flaunts summer body during poolside fashion moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emily Ratajkowski spent the weekend soaking up the summer sun.

The 34-year-old model gave fans a glimpse into her time by the pool. Ratajkowski posed in a plunging black swimsuit from her own line while vacationing near the Adriatic Sea.

Ratajkowski referenced her vacation with her caption, writing: "adriaticcc."

She wore her hair down as she gave the camera a pout for the photos.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of her post with fire and heart emojis.

"How do I send in my marriage application?" one user asked.

Another fan commented, "Wow girl youre awesomely gorgeous and sexy but I guess you already. Know that."

"I have to say you’re my all-time favorite so beautiful," one fan wrote.

Ratajkowski launched her own swimwear line, Inamorata, in 2017. At the time, the model confirmed her project was "self-funded."

"I have basically a consultant and an assistant and then it’s all me," the former actress told Vogue. "It’s been really, really fun. I’ve been doing different things with different people, but to have complete control is really special and exciting."

Ratajkowski took on the endeavor after turning her back on Hollywood.

She landed her first big role in 2014 as Ben Affleck's mistress in the psychological thriller film "Gone Girl." Following the role, Ratajkowski set out to prove she was a "serious actress with longevity."

"But I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’" Ratajkowski previously told the Los Angeles Times.

After starring in films such as "We Are Your Friends," "I Feel Pretty" and "Lying and Stealing," she chose to turn her back on Hollywood.

Ratajkowski grew tired of making herself "digestible to powerful men in Hollywood" and fired her agent, manager and commercial rep in early 2020.

"I didn’t trust them," the model told the outlet. "I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.’"

