Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears' dad Jamie spotted after star's conservatorship hearing

On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to apologize to fans for presenting her life as a 'fairy tale'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony.

Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it.

The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was "abusive" and left her "traumatized." She also claimed that she has been barred from removing contraception from her body despite wanting to have another child, among other accusations.

James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie, was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Britney was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT JAMIE SPEARS, BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD WHO STAR RIPPED DURING CONSERVATORSHIP

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

"I am not happy," she added. "I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

In pictures obtained by Fox News since the explosive testimony, Jamie, 68, was seen recently pumping gas and purchasing a pair of drinks.

For the outing, Jamie wore a grey t-shirt supporting the company Wiseco Pistons. He also donned sunglasses, a grey hat, grey shorts and socks with sandals. At one point, he was seen holding a $100 dollar bill.

  • Image 1 of 13

    A frail-looking Jamie Spears is spotted grabbing smoothies and pumping gas following shocking allegations about his ‘abusive’ conservatorship over superstar daughter Britney. (MEGA)

  • Image 2 of 13

    Jamie, 68, refused to answer questions about his daughter’s claims as he pumped gas after leaving a Smoothie King on the outskirts of rural Kentwood, Louisiana. (MEGA)

  • Image 3 of 13

    He was seen wearing a grey Wiseco Pistons t-shirt, baggy shorts, blue Adidas socks and black flip flops. (MEGA)

  • Image 4 of 13

    The father-of-three lives in a motor home in a storage facility parking lot. On the facility is a warehouse that stores much of the memorabilia amassed over the course of Britney’s career.  (MEGA)

  • Image 5 of 13

    Britney, 39, has jetted to Hawaii after revealing for the first time the extent of her 13-year misery since her father was given almost complete control over her life and $60 million fortune. (MEGA)

  • Image 6 of 13

    Jamie reportedly receives a salary of 'about $16,000 per month' for his role as conservator. (MEGA)

  • Image 7 of 13

    The most shocking part of Britney's testimony saw her reveal she had an IUD contraceptive device implanted in her body against her will to stop her from getting pregnant.  (MEGA)

  • Image 8 of 13

    Speaking rapidly by audiolink with Los Angeles Superior Court -- where dozens of fans and supporters gathered outside chanting 'Free Britney' and waving placards saying, 'We Love You Britney' -- Spears launched an extraordinary attack on her father for his actions as her co-conservator. (MEGA)

  • Image 9 of 13

    Britney said: 'I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have (an) IUD inside of (me) right now, so I don't get pregnant.'  (MEGA)

  • Image 10 of 13

    She told the judge: 'I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive.' (MEGA)

  • Image 11 of 13

    After the bombshell hearing, Jamie released a brief statement to the public: '[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much,' a statement from Jamie's representative read. (MEGA)

  • Image 12 of 13

    Jamie reportedly recently sold Britney Spears' childhood home for $275,000 in February. (MEGA)

  • Image 13 of 13

    Britney said that she feels her father 'should be in jail' for his treatment of her. (MEGA)

Jamie has been in Kentwood living in an RV after selling the home that Britney grew up in, according to the New York Times. He lives on the outskirts of town near a storage facility that houses trinkets from the pop star's career.

Page Six also obtained images of Jamie out and about near the storage facility, signing papers while accompanied by another man on Saturday.

Also seen in the area was a trailer for his catering company, Cookin’ Cruzin’ & Chaos. He was previously known for hosting crawfish boils in the area, though now he reportedly keeps to himself.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER JAMIE RETURNS TO KENTWOOD, LA. AMID CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE: REPORT

Britney tore into her father during her testimony on Wednesday.

She claimed Jamie was "all for" keeping her shut in her home for a month after allegedly being put on lithium. She also alleged that despite not wanting to take the drug, her father "approved" the treatment and feigned ignorance about her required psychiatric evaluations.

Jamie Spears.

Jamie Spears. (MEGA)

Soon after, she added, she was sent to a rehab facility in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she alleges she was confined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it," said Britney. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In response, Jamie's attorney Vivian Thoreen gave a brief statement during the hearing on his behalf after she conferred with him during a recess.

"He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," Thoreen said. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter, and misses her very much."

Britney is currently vacationing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report

On Our Radar