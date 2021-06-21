Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship is 'complicated but mendable': source

Britney Spears may have a rocky relationship with her father Jamie Spears as the two remain entrenched in a dispute regarding the status of her conservatorship, but the pop star allegedly isn’t opposed to reconciling with the 68-year-old – and in many respects welcomes the change – as court proceedings carry on this Wednesday, Fox News has learned.

"Britney’s relationship with her father is complicated but mendable especially if he has a real desire to not act on her behalf and just wants to be there for her as a support and sounding board," a source privy to the family matter told Fox News. "Sure, they’re a bit estranged but really as a result of the control he’s had over her all these years – it’s almost like a family business except the business is Britney."

The source pressed that for nearly a decade Jamie has acted more or less as a CEO of sorts, and noted that if he willingly relinquishes his duties as conservator of Spears’ estate, then the singer, 39, allegedly hopes that over time the two can change the dynamic they share and move on as father and daughter.

Reps for Britney and Jamie Spears did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Throughout the years, Spears has released several albums, held down a successful Las Vegas residency, and worked as a judge on "America’s Got Talent."

An attorney for Spears’ father told "Good Morning America" in February that when Jamie took over the helm as conservator, the Grammy winner had just under $3 million in the bank, despite earning tens of millions every year for more than a decade.

"Britney’s assets were clearly being mismanaged," Vivian Thoreen told the outlet. "She was being taken advantage of by some of those around her.

"He has collaborated with her," she shared. "When she is up for performing, she performs. When she wants to record an album, she records an album and when she wants to live her life like a normal person he has collaborated with her on that."

Thoreen also defended Jamie against outside murmurs he was a negative influence on his daughter in light of the release of the unauthorized documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which examined her life and career, including her legal woes.

"I understand that every story needs a villain but people have it so wrong here," Thoreen maintained. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation," she explained. "People were harming her and exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life."

During the contentious legal proceedings, Jamie has requested that Spears’ estate cover his legal costs to the tune of nearly $2 million.

Jamie is also requesting to be compensated for the time he spent as his daughter's conservator from the period of Nov. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2021. A previous court doc noted that payments for his time as conservator up to Oct. 31, 2019 have already been approved.

"I am authorized and allowed to receive compensation through my personal services corporation Spears Management, Inc., for services performed as Conservator of the Estate of Britney Jean Spears, in the amount of $16,000 monthly plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of an office space in a secure location that is dedicated to Ms. Spears' activities," Jamie stated in the filing.

Meanwhile, Spears has officially requested that Jodi Montgomery be made her permanent conservator.

Spears, via her attorney, also asked that Jamie resign from his position altogether and cited a job well done on behalf of Montgomery – who was Spears’ acting conservator while Jamie temporarily stepped away from the position in 2019 due to "health reasons."

Spears broke her silence on the documentary in March, admitting that while she has not watched it, clips she did see caused her to cry "for two weeks."

The "Toxic" singer is set to appear virtually at a conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.