Britney Spears' father Jamie returns to Kentwood, La. amid conservatorship battle: report

Britney Spears' father Jamie has returned home.

Jamie Spears, who is currently in the throes of a legal battle over his pop star daughter's conservatorship, has returned to Kentwood, Louisiana, according to a report from the New York Times.

The outlet states that Jamie, 68, is living on the outskirts of the town, not far from the Mississippi border, in an RV after recently selling the home that the "Toxic" singer, now 39, grew up in.

"He is just the same old Jamie," his former football coach, Mr. Shaw, told the NYT.

In the past, Spears was known for hosting crawfish boils and visiting Kentwood's VFW bar, though he's now mostly keeping to himself. His RV is reportedly parked far down a country road near a warehouse full of relics and knick-knacks from Britney's career.

Jamie will likely appear in court on Wednesday for a hearing in the ongoing case of Britney's conservatorship, which has seen him oversee her finances and everyday life for well over a decade now.

Rumors suggest that the singer wants the "controlling" conservatorship to end and has for years. Additionally, it's been reported that the relationship between the musician and her father is "complicated but mendable" despite the lengthy legal battle.

"Britney’s relationship with her father is complicated but mendable especially if he has a real desire to not act on her behalf and just wants to be there for her as a support and sounding board," a source privy to the family matter told Fox News. "Sure, they’re a bit estranged but really as a result of the control he’s had over her all these years – it’s almost like a family business except the business is Britney."

The source pressed that for nearly a decade Jamie has acted more or less as a CEO of sorts, and noted that if he willingly relinquishes his duties as conservator of Spears’ estate, then the singer, 39, allegedly hopes that over time the two can change the dynamic they share and move on as father and daughter.

