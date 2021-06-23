What to know about Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ dad who star ripped during conservatorship testimony

Britney Spears tore into her father Jamie during her address to a court on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old pop star spoke to the judge for the first time since 2019 and did not hold back when it came to her plea to end a conservatorship that she's been under since 2008.

In her lengthy statement, the "Toxic" singer said she's been left "traumatized" by the "abusive" legal guardianship that has blocked her from her own money, among other things.

Her father Jamie has served as conservator for most of the last 13 years, and Spears made it clear she's no fan of his.

Spears said Jamie was "all for" keeping her shut in her home for a month after being put on lithium. She said that despite not wanting to take the drug, her father "approved" the treatment and feigned ignorance about her required psychiatric evaluations.

Soon after, she said, she was sent to a rehab facility in Beverly Hills, California, where she alleges she was confined.

"I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it," said the pop star. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it."

She also said that her father, her management and "anyone involved in this conservatorship" should "be in jail."

Following Spears' statements, here's a look at who Jamie is:

What did he do before the conservatorship drama?

Now 68, Jamie was a welder before taking over his daughter's finances and well-being.

Spears' mother Lynne wrote about his profession in her 2008 memoir "Through the Storm," according to Cheat Sheet.

"Jamie was a welder by trade," she wrote. "In those days, he would take one-, two-, or three-month jobs at oil refineries all over the place."

In the 1980s, he was the owner of a successful construction business, the outlet reports, and he and Lynne chose to build and own a health and wellness spa.

"This was in the early eighties, mind you, years before spas were to become popular," she said. "For our area especially, a spa was a novel enterprise altogether."

What’s the relationship with Lynne and the rest of the Spears family?

Jamie and Lynne married in 1976 and they had three children: Bryan James, 44, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.

Lynn filed for divorce in 1980, The New York Times reports, and requested a temporary restraining order, saying she was afraid Jamie would "become angry when he is served with these [divorce] papers," especially if he had been drinking.

They reconciled, however, but in her memoir, Lynne alleged she was subject to "verbal abuse, abandonment" and "erratic behavior" from Jamie. They officially divorced in 2002, but reportedly reconciled again in 2010 without remarrying, as a source told People magazine at the time.

The status of their relationship is unclear at this time, but they are no longer seen together and Lynn has previously objected to a motion by him in court and they've seemingly traded jabs a few times since.

Jamie also has a tense relationship with Britney's children and ex-husband Kevin Federline, who obtained a restraining order against his ex-father-in-law in 2019 when Jamie allegedly broke down a door and grabbed Britney's son Sean Preston, per Cheat Sheet.

The status of Jamie's relationship with Bryan and Jamie Lynn is unclear, though Britney alleged in her testimony that her "whole family" has contributed to her struggles.

Last summer, it was revealed that Jamie Lynn was involved in the legal matter, having reportedly been her trustee since 2018.

Bryan has also openly admitted that his sister wanted out of the conservatorship "for quite some time." He said there was a "need for [the conservatorship] in the beginning" but said he's simply hoping "for the best" as of a summer 2020 interview.

How early did Jamie start hustling Britney?

Britney has been in the spotlight since an extremely young age.

The star famously appeared on "The Mickey Mouse Club" beginning in 1992. Less widely known is the fact that Spears served as an understudy for an off-Broadway production of "Ruthless!" earlier that year and appeared on "Star Search," singing The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge."

In her testimony on Wednesday, Britney made special note of the work she's done since she was 17 – her debut album was released when she was just 16 – and said that she has "worked for [her dad for the past f---ing 13 years."

Spears alleged that in 2018, she embarked on a concert tour because she felt pressured to do so by her father and the conservatorship.

It's possible that Jamie's involvement in his daughter's career – especially since establishing the conservatorship – could be compared to other notorious stage parents like Michael Jackson's father Joe, Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles and even Gypsy Rose Lee's mother Rose Thomson Hovick.

What's Jamie up to now?

Cheat Sheet reports that Jamie is now retired and seems to be focusing on the conservatorship.

In 2019, he suffered a near-fatal colon rupture that saw him temporarily step down as a conservator, though he's resumed the position and now shares duties with Bessemer Trust.

According to The New York Times, he's returned to Britney's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, and recently sold the home she grew up in.

Though once an involved member of the community, he's reportedly now living in an RV on the outskirts of town near a warehouse full of relics from his daughter's career.