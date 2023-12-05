Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears has leg amputated after infection

'Toxic' singer Britney Spears was released from 13-year conservatorship in November 2021

By Tracy Wright , Larry Fink Fox News
Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, had his leg amputated after suffering an infection, Fox News Digital confirmed.

It is unclear the extent of Jamie's medical diagnosis.

Fox News Digital contacted both Jamie and Britney for comment.

Jamie Spears and daughter Britney Spears

Britney Spears' father Jamie lost his leg due to an infection, Fox News Digital confirmed. (Associated Press)

Spears gave insight into her life as one of the most coveted pop stars of all time in her memoir, "The Woman in Me," which was released in October. 

She detailed growing up as a child actress, suffering a brutal break-up with ex Justin Timberlake and the controversial conservatorship, when her father controlled her personal and financial matters for 13 years.

The court-order successfully ended on Nov. 12, 2021.

Britney Spears sports sheer black dress on red carpet

Britney Spears regained her freedom from a 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. (Todd Williamson)

In addition to being estranged from her father, Britney's relationship with her mother Lynne has been strained. In May, she wrote on Instagram that her mother showed up at her door after three years,, and despite not being able to communicate in "an extremely long time," she was hopeful that "time heals all wounds."

The "Piece of Me" singer is celebrating her freedom now, too. She is in the process of divorcing estranged husband Sam Asghari months after he filed for divorce. 

Prior to her marriage with Asghari, Spears was married to Kevin Federline. The former couple walked down the aisle in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. 

Brtiney and Sam are set to be husband and wife on Thursday, June 9

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in June 2022 after dating for more than five years. ( J. Merritt)

During their three-year relationship, they had sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

The boys were noticeably absent from her intimate backyard nuptials to Asghari, which included the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.

At the time, Federline's attorney said that Kevin and the boys were "really happy for Britney" and wished the couple "the best for their future moving forward." 

