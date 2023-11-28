Paris Hilton's 'wild' nights with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan: 'The Holy Trinity'

Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan are hardly living "The Simple Life" nearly two decades after taking Hollywood by storm as a powerful partying trio.

Hilton, 42, shared the ultimate throwback photo with her millions of followers Monday of the pop princess and "Mean Girls" actress hopping into her car following a night out in Los Angeles, and wrote, "17 years ago... History was made. The ‘Holy Trinity.'"

The bond between Paris, Britney and Lindsay has grown stronger through the years, especially now with their shared experiences with motherhood.

Britney was already a mother to two children when the fateful outing occurred. She had filed for divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline only two weeks before the group was pictured leaving together in Hilton's car.

Paris also shared a Bratz dolls mock-up of the legendary image, with the brand commenting under her photo: "Theeee definition of iconic!!!"

During the 2000s, the trio's frequent nights outs were heavily publicized, but Spears confessed in her book, "The Woman in Me," that partying "was never as wild as the press made it out to be."

For her part, Hilton recently announced the surprise birth of her daughter London over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Earlier this year, Paris revealed she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, into the world via surrogate.

"I'm loving my mom era," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the "Today" show Monday. "I feel just so at peace, just so happy, just so grateful for my husband and this beautiful life that we're building together. I couldn't imagine anything else. I'm just over the moon with everything."

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly & Mark," Hilton said she planned to have her kids so that they were close in age to each other.

"I'm hoping they're just one grade apart because I want the big brother to be watching over the little sister in school – that was the plan," Hilton said before adding, "I'm in heaven. I just feel like my life is so complete."

Paris detailed how she surprised her family shortly after Thanksgiving dinner when she casually walked into the room carrying her daughter in a pink blanket. "Everybody was like, ‘What!,’" Hilton said before admitting everyone burst into tears.

"We were at the wrong Thanksgiving," Kelly jokingly told her husband.

"Everyone was just … they couldn't believe it," Paris said. "It was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my life."

She may soon introduce her little girl to her longtime friend, Britney Spears, too. While reflecting on the throwback, Kotb mentioned how cute it was to see Britney and Paris together again and asked if the girls kept in touch.

"We were actually speaking a couple days ago and planning a girls' night, so she's going to come over," Paris said. "And I'm just so proud of her. Her book was so incredible, and she's just so brave for coming out and telling her story, and it's really amazing to see so many people doing that right now and really opening up and being real."

Spears gave insight into her life as one of the most coveted pop stars of all time in her memoir, "The Woman in Me," which was released in October. She detailed growing up as a child actress, suffering a brutal break-up with ex Justin Timberlake and the controversial conservatorship where her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her personal and financial matters for 13 years.

The "Piece of Me" singer is celebrating her freedom now, too. She's in the process of divorcing estranged husband Sam Asghari months after he filed for divorce.

Spears and ex Kevin Federline married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. During their three-year relationship, they had sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Paris released her own, self-titled book in March, where she divulged living with PTSD from abuse suffered at boarding school as a teen, to turning down posing in "Playboy" and more.

"I am just always thinking about one day when my kids are teenagers, just how, that's a scary thing," she told Jenna and Hoda about her memoir. Kotb asked, "You decided, 'I'm going to say it out loud.' Life is about telling the truth. Is that something you're trying to impart?"

"It's definitely something that's very important, and just not holding on to shame that shouldn't be on you," Paris said. "It should be on the people that hurt you. The No. 1 rule in our house is just to have kind human beings, so that's what we're raising them to be."

Lohan, 37, announced earlier this year that she, too, was joining the mom club, and was pregnant with her first child with new husband Bader Shammas. In 2014, Lohan left the United States and relocated full-time to Dubai. She turned her focus to entrepreneurship and opened three beach clubs in Greece, and starred in the MTV reality series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club."

She told Emirates Woman in 2018 that moving to Dubai afforded her "a fresh start."

"I moved here for that purpose. I don’t have to be publicly seen all the time or discuss what I’m doing," she said. "I get more work done because I don’t have the scrutiny and fixation on what I’m doing every second. I work all the time; my mind never stops."

In July, the "Parent Trap" star gave birth to a son named Luai.