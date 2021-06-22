Britney Spears' conservatorship: She is 'hoping to put much of this behind her,' source says

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of a report that Britney Spears has been working for years to dissolve her conservatorship, Fox News has learned that the pop star is looking to put the entire ordeal to bed sooner rather than later.

A source familiar with the singer’s mindset going into her Wednesday court hearing relayed to Fox News that the 39-year-old singer has been inundated with letters and messages from fans and non-fans alike who are pulling for Spears to reach her desired case outcome when the dust settles.

"Britney is hoping to put much of this behind her and she appreciates all of the support she’s been receiving from her fans and even those who have reached out to her as non-fans who are simply interested in the outcome of the conservatorship," the insider said.

Spears is expected to address the court on June 23, and through her attorney, has asked the court to appoint Jodi Montgomery as her conservator if she isn’t able to have the entire thing scrapped completely.

BRITNEY SPEARS SEEKS TO ADDRESS COURT IN UPCOMING CONSERVATORSHIP HEARING, ATTORNEY SAYS

The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing obtained 2016 court records, that Spears has been pressing behind the scenes that "the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her."

The report written by a court investigator suggested that Spears indicated to the court the conservatorship system held entirely "too much control."

BRITNEY SPEARS ADDRESSES IF SHE'LL EVER TAKE THE STAGE AGAIN AHEAD OF CONSERVATORSHIP HEARING

James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie, was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "…Baby One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

She also believed she was being forced to perform against her will, the report suggested.

Spears, via her attorney, has also asked that Jamie resign from his position altogether and cited a job well done on behalf of Montgomery. Montgomery was Spears’ acting conservator while Jamie temporarily stepped away from the position in 2019 due to "health reasons."

BRITNEY SPEARS ADDRESSES DOCUMENTARIES ABOUT HER AMID CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE: 'I’M DEEPLY FLATTERED'

Currently, both Jamie and Bessemer Trust oversee Spears' estate, which includes all of her financial decisions, and Jamie will have a chance to object to any petition to completely remove him from his post as co-conservator.

Meanwhile, Jamie is also requesting to be compensated for the time he spent as his daughter's conservator from the period of Nov. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2021. The court doc notes that payments for his time as conservator up to Oct. 31, 2019, have already been approved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am authorized and allowed to receive compensation through my personal services corporation Spears Management, Inc., for services performed as Conservator of the Estate of Britney Jean Spears, in the amount of $16,000 monthly plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of an office space in a secure location that is dedicated to Ms. Spears' activities," Jamie stated in the filing.

Reps for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.