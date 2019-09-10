Britney Spears gets new conservator after father steps down due to 'health reasons,' report says

Britney Spears has a new conservator.

TMZ reports that Spears' care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was named temporary conservator for the 37-year-old singer after Spears' father, Jamie, asked the court to let him step down.

Montgomery will reportedly fill the role until Jan. 31, 2020, at which point it's speculated that Jamie, 67, will try to renew the role.

The site claims that Montgomery will have the same powers as Jamie: She can limit or restrict Britney's visitors, retain security and caretakers for Britney, enforce restraining orders (including the ones the Spears family has against Britney's former manager, Osama "Sam" Lutfi) and communicate with medical personnel regarding Britney's care and history.

The news comes just after TMZ reported that Britney's psychiatrist in the conservatorship case, Dr. Timothy Benson, died suddenly on Aug. 24.

A source told People that Jamie “decided to temporarily step down” following allegations that he put his hands on Britney's 13-year-old son, Sean Preston Federline.

“Jamie has to focus on his health. He was also told it’s best to step down temporarily because of the police report,” an insider revealed. “Jamie seems stressed about it, and it’s not a situation that he wants to be in.”

TMZ reported that Jamie Spears filed documents requesting to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship … due to personal health reasons.” He asked that Jodi Montgomery, whom he called Spears' “care manager,” take over as her temporary conservator.

The move came weeks after a police report obtained by Us Weekly detailed an Aug. 24 incident involving Jamie Spears and his teen grandson.

The grandson, Sean, and his younger brother, Jayden James, 12, were visiting their grandfather at his condo in California when Sean allegedly got into an argument with Jamie Spears. He reportedly “felt unsafe” and locked himself in a room, but Spears managed to break in and allegedly “shook” the boy, a law enforcement source said.

Britney reportedly removed her sons from her father's home and informed ex-husband Kevin Federline of the incident.

Federline recently agreed to 70 percent custody of the children compared to Spears' 30; they previously shared 50-50 custody. He and the boys filed a restraining order against Jamie.

Britney filed for divorce from the former dancer in November 2006. The split was settled in March 2007. For a while, Kevin maintained custody of the children until Britney stabilized after her widely publicized breakdown.

Jamie served as the pop star's conservator since 2008.

This past April, she checked into a mental health facility, reportedly due to the stress of her father's illness. Britney slammed reports that she was committed against her will before she left treatment at the end of that month.

In May, a judge in Britney's conservatorship case ordered a 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case. It was not clear for whom the evaluation was planned.

In May, Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, claimed that the pop star's medications had stopped working around the time that her father fell ill.

A rep for Britney did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.