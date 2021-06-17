Britney Spears addresses if she'll ever take the stage again ahead of conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is paying a visit to her fans via social media after she said she’s been inundated with questions from her supporters in the weeks and days leading up to her conservatorship hearing on June 23.

The pop star, 39, hopped on Instagram Thursday to answer some fan mail and addressed the age-old question of whether or not the world can expect to ever see her perform again.

"OK, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions," Britney said in the video. "The question is, am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?"

"I have no idea," Spears admitted. "I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it."

Although the one-time Grammy winner and eight-time nominee isn’t entirely sure what the future holds for her as a stage performer, Spears’ longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari is more than impressed by her strength as she publicly navigates through a tough period in her life.

The actor and fitness maven said as much on Thursday during an interview with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and raved to the "Saved by the Bell" star about how easy-going Spears is these days.

"It's a phenomenal thing to be in a relationship with someone that's legendary, but also so humble," Asghari said of the "Toxic" singer whom he began dating after he was cast as the lead in Spears’ "Slumber Party" music video back in 2016.

He explained that Spears pointed him out of a photo lineup of potential leading men and the rest is history.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Black Monday" actor dished on the couple’s intense workout regimen and described Spears as an absolute "machine" when it comes to fitness.

"She’s a machine. One thing people don’t know about her that she’s a crazy athlete and I love that about her. She goes running for like 4 hours at one point and she goes dancing for like 4 hours, her stamina is crazy!"

Spears is set to address the court next Wednesday in a hearing over her conservatorship.