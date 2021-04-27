Britney Spears seeks to address court in upcoming conservatorship hearing, attorney says

Britney Spears will personally address the status of her conservatorship for the first time on record.

The pop star's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, told the court in a hearing on Tuesday that he planned to submit a request for the "Toxic" singer to "address the court directly" on an "expedited basis" in 30 days.

"The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly," Ingham III told Judge Brenda Penny.

Judge Penny also granted a continuance on everything brought forth by all parties involved, including accounting issues, fee requests, as well as requests to make Jodi Montgomery the Conservator of Person for 60-90 days -- all of which will take place during a July court date. However, Spears will still speak to the court well beforehand on June 23.

The judge also granted a motion allowing the sealing of documents from public view pertaining to Montgomery, who is the temporary conservator of Spears' person.

It is unclear what specific matters Spears would like to address, but Ingham III did say the June hearing would pertain to the "status of the conservatorship."

David Glass, a certified family law attorney and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology who is not involved in the proceedings, explained to Fox News during the proceedings that Spears' memo to the court "will be a very interesting hearing."

In speculating what Spears might want to discuss in her address to the court, Glass said that Spears "may want to say how she feels about continued conservatorship or to try to address the media comments and/or the comments from the people protesting to ‘free’ her from the conservatorship."

Last month, the popstar's attorney filed documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court indicating Spears' desire for Montgomery to be appointed as the new full-time conservator of her person now and in the future.

In the filing, Spears also asked that her father, Jamie, resign from his position altogether and pointed to the bang-up job Montgomery did as Spears’ acting conservator while Jamie temporarily stepped away from the position in 2019 due to "health reasons."

The filing also left open the opportunity for the Spears camp to have the entirety of the conservatorship ended for good.

"Petitioner expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship under Probate Code section 1861," the filing stated. "Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right."

Spears’ last court hearing came on March 17 when Ingham III relayed to the court his intention to not only promote Montgomery but also dissolve the conservatorship if an opening presented itself.

One of those opportunities could show itself through examination of the financial components of Spears’ conservatorship, namely how much money is brought in and where funds are being spent.

In a declaration filed by Jamie Spears' attorneys earlier this month, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer's father requested her estate cover the steep costs of his legal fees to the tune of nearly $2 million, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

Additionally, Jamie also requested to be compensated for the time he spent as his daughter's conservator from the period of Nov. 1, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2021, Fox News confirmed. The court filing indicated that payments for his time as conservator up to Oct. 31, 2019 have already been approved.

"I am authorized and allowed to receive compensation through my personal services corporation Spears Management, Inc., for services performed as Conservator of the Estate of Britney Jean Spears, in the amount of $16,000 monthly plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of an office space in a secure location that is dedicated to Ms. Spears' activities," Jamie stated in the filing.

A rep for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

