'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan was 'sweating' over watching sex scenes with mom

Netflix's "Bridgerton" has taken the Internet by storm mostly because of its steamy sex scenes and chemistry between the actors.

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Regency-period drama series, admitted that watching episodes with her mom was particularly embarrassing.

"I knew pretty well how the episodes went and the amount of sexiness in them," Coughlan admitted on the Make It Reign podcast. "When I showed her the first episode and Johnny Bailey's bum appeared very quickly into episode one, she was like, 'What is going on!'"

The 34-year-old joked, "I had to say, 'It's not my fault I didn't write it, it's romance novels and it's a really important part of the story,' but I was still in trouble."

In particular, Episode 6 titled "Swish" was the most blush-inducing episode to watch with family.

"With Episode 6 I thought, 'Oh my God what am I going to do? It's non-stop shagging! I am going to be in so much trouble. I said, 'Shagging,' on the 'Graham Norton Show' and I was dead," she said in reference to how the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerston (Phoebe Dynevor) celebrate their honeymoon.

But Coughlan figured out a way to avoid feeling awkward.

"I was sweating when I watched it back! What I ended up doing was just fast-forwarding through all the sexy bits and at the end of the episode, she said, 'That one was very short!'' Coughlan explained.

Last week, Netflix announced that "Bridgerton" is the streaming service's most-watched series ever with over 82 million households taking it in.

"A record 82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days," Netflix announced in a press release.

"And the show has made the top 10 in every country except Japan - hitting number one in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa. Indeed, the success of Bridgerton propelled the books into The New York Times bestseller lists for the first time, and 18 years after they were first published," the statement concluded.

The series is based on the bestselling books by Julia Quinn and developed for TV by showrunner Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes.

"Bridgerton" was renewed for a second season last week and the new episodes will focus on Daphne's older and very single brother, Anthony/Viscount Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey.