'Bridgerton' star reveals getting through show's racy scenes while watching with mom

Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about watching some of the steamier scenes in "Bridgerton" with her mother.

Netflix's latest smash debuted on the streaming service on Christmas Day and has become known, in part, for some of its sex scenes, including those featuring Dynevor.

When speaking to the Daily Star, the 25-year-old actress revealed that despite the intimate moments, she watched the show with her mom, "Coronation Street" star Sally Dynevor.

"She is very proud and excited. I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it," the star said.

‘BRIDGERTON' ACTOR REGE-JEAN PAGE SPEAKS OUT AMID RUMORS HE'S DATING CO-STAR PHOEBE DYNEVOR

She then revealed exactly how she managed to get through the show with such an audience.

"I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control," Dynevor said. "We managed it just about."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER RESPONDS TO FAN QUESTIONS ABOUT KIM CATTRALL AFTER NEW 'SEX AND THE CITY' SERIES REVIVAL

The Shonda Rhimes-executive produced series is based on a series of several books and follows the respected Bridgerton family during London's Regency era.

Each of the books follows one of the eight Bridgerton siblings in their journey to find love, with season one largely focusing on Dynevor's Daphne.

Due to the nature of the books, showrunner Chris Van Dusen said that he sees potential for a long run on Netflix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings," he said, per Daily Mail. "For each character, for sure. I would love that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

No word yet from the streaming giant as to whether the program will receive a followup season, but less than two weeks after the show dropped, one of Netflix's Twitter accounts said that the series "is projected to court more than 63 million households, which would make it Netflix's fifth biggest original series launched to date."