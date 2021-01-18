‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor ‘can’t imagine’ how filming Season 2 would be possible during pandemic

"Bridgerton" fans may have to wait a little while longer for any news about another season.

While Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the hit show will be back for Season 2, its star Phoebe Dynevor admitted she was unsure how filming would be possible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The period drama, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, follows families of British high society and how they’re taking on Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Along the way, a mysterious gossip columnist, known as Lady Whistledown, seems to see – and tell – all. The scandalous writer is voiced by Julie Andrews.

Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset, the brooding Duke of Hastings, while Dynevor, 25, stars as Daphne Bridgerton.

"I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances," Dynevor recently told Deadline. "There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show."

"It just baffles how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand," she added.

According to the actress, Season 1 wrapped filming in the U.K. last February – just days before the pandemic prompted production companies to hit pause.

"We just managed to finish," she told the outlet. "It was amazing."

The first season of "Bridgerton" focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne and the Duke of Hastings. Dynevor insisted she isn’t sure if Season 2 will chronicle their relationship as closely.

"I genuinely have no idea what they’re going to do with the second season, but I imagine if they’re following the books, then it would be Anthony’s journey," said Dynevor, referring to her on-screen brother played by Jonathan Bailey.

Quinn’s novels are known for taking turns following different members of the aristocratic family.

"I’m sure Daphne will end up getting involved," said Dynevor. "I do wonder what it looks like. I’m excited to find out."

"Bridgerton," produced by Shonda Rhimes of "Grey’s Anatomy" fame, made its debut on the streaming platform Christmas Day and quickly became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Netflix also claimed "Bridgerton" is the fifth most-watched show in the company’s history, Observer reported.

Page, 31, has captivated the hearts of many admirers on social media as the sought-after bachelor in the series.

Production Weekly previously reported that filming for a project titled "Bridgerton 02" will begin sometime in March 2021.

"Bridgerton" is currently streaming on Netflix.