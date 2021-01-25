'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey teases what fans can expect from Anthony in Season 2

[Warning: "Bridgerton" Season One spoilers ahead.]

Netflix's smash hit series "Bridgerton" was renewed for a second season last week, which means more stories about the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate relationships.

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton aka the Viscount, appeared virtually in a new episode of "The Netflix Afterparty" to tease what fans can expect in new episodes of the Regency period drama.

Season 2 will focus on Anthony and his dating life as he enters the marriage market in London.

Bailey revealed he's "really hopeful" about Anthony's future since he was pretty unhappy during the first season.

"He wasn't smiling that much. He's not a very happy man," Bailey admitted. "He sort of seems to be the embodiment of how society is really sort of messed up, like the patriarchal society for men and women and so, it's good to show how bad men can be and how controlling they can be and specifically with Daphne, as a c—blocker."

Since "Bridgerton" debuted on Christmas Day, the series has been viewed by more than 63 million households.

Season One was based on Julia Quinn’s novel, "The Duke and I," which focuses on the budding love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Simon Basset/Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Quinn's second book is called "The Viscount Who Loved Me."

Series creator Chris Van Dusen told TheWrap in December, "The first season was about Daphne and it followed her relationship, her love story with Simon. And the ‘Bridgerton’ books [written by Julia Quinn] — there are eight books, they are about eight siblings."

"And in success, I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for every Bridgerton sibling. Of course, I would love to be able to do that," he added.

"Bridgerton" is currently available to stream on Netflix.