Regé-Jean Page, Netflix’s 'Bridgerton' cast celebrate series massive success on streaming platform

Regé-Jean Page and the rest of the "Bridgerton" cast are celebrating the series' massive success.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the Regency period drama is the streaming service's most-watched series ever with over 82 million households taking it in.

"82 M I L L I O N with love From all of us To all of you," the actor, who portrays the Duke of Hastings/Simon Basset, wrote on Twitter.

Page's co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, also celebrated. "This is utterly insane. I’m SO proud of the incredible team behind this show! And thank you guys for loving it. MADNESS," she wrote on social media.

Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope Featherington, tweeted: "I updated it" along with a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" meme.

"A record 82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days," Netflix announced in a press release.

"And the show has made the top 10 in every country except Japan - hitting number one in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa. Indeed, the success of Bridgerton propelled the books into The New York Times bestseller lists for the first time, and 18 years after they were first published," the statement concluded.

The series is based on the bestselling books by Julia Quinn and developed for TV by showrunner Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes.

"Bridgerton" was renewed for a second season last week and the new episodes will focus on Daphne's older and very single brother, Anthony/Viscount Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey.