‘Bridgerton’ actor Regé-Jean Page speaks out amid rumors he’s dating co-star Phoebe Dynevor

Regé-Jean Page wants to set the record straight about his steamy scenes.

Recently the "Bridgerton" star, who portrays the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix series, appeared on "Access" and laughed off rumors about dating co-star Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton).

"I think everything you need to know is on camera," said the 31-year-old. "That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you."

"All the sparks that flew came off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky words of the scripted material are more than enough."

The period drama, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, follows families of British high society and how they’re taking on Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Along the way, a mysterious gossip columnist, known as Lady Whistledown, seems to see – and tell all. The scandalous writer is voiced by Julie Andrews.

"Bridgerton," produced by Shonda Rhimes of "Grey’s Anatomy" fame, made its debut on the streaming platform Christmas Day and quickly became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Netflix also claimed "Bridgerton" is the fifth most-watched show on Netflix in the company’s history, Observer reported.

Page, in particular, has captivated the hearts of many admirers on social media as the brooding duke, a sought-after bachelor.

Dynevor told "Access" it was Rhimes’ Shondaland production that inspired her to take on the role.

"I knew that the women were gonna have real agency," explained the 25-year-old. "They were not gonna be, you know, timid women… so that was the thing that really excited me."

While Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed a Season 2, Production Weekly reported that filming for a project titled "Bridgerton 02" will begin sometime in March 2021.

"Bridgerton" is currently streaming on Netflix.