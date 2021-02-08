Brandi Glanville tweets about Armie Hammer eating her ribcage, tells haters to 'get some hobbies'

Brandi Glanville isn't backing down after receiving backlash for tweeting about Armie Hammer and the alleged sexual abuse/cannibalism scandal he's involved in.

On Monday, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tweeted, "Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage. How do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq."

The tweet received over 400 comments with users asking her to "delete" her statement and "read the room."

One person wrote, "This tweet is deplorable. There are very serious abuse allegations against this person. You are mocking these and all victims. I’ve always had compassion and empathy for you even when your behaviour didn’t always warrant. This has gone too far."

Glanville, 48, hit back, "I’m not sorry I don’t take it back it was a f–king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys. Get some hobbies."

Hammer, 34, has drawn controversy after messages allegedly composed by him containing graphic sexual fantasies involving cannibalism were leaked.

Hammer has called the allegations "bulls--t" and his attorney said they were "patently untrue."

"Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory," his attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Fox News.

Brettler continued: "The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

Not long after, a video of the star leaked in which he discussed having sexual relations with a scantily clad woman who he referred to as "Miss Cayman." His comments were decried by the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, prompting the actor to publicly apologize.

Since the scandal broke in January, Hammer has exited several film and TV projects and was reportedly dropped by his talent agency, WME.

Hammer is in the midst of a divorce as well, as he and his wife, television personality Elizabeth Chambers, split in July after 10 years of marriage.

