Armie Hammer's scandal involving allegations of disturbing fantasies, cannibalism explained

Armie Hammer found himself at the center of a controversy last month that began on social media involving claims that he had allegedly shared graphic sex fantasies involving cannibalism with women.

Late Jan. 10, the 34-year-old actor began trending on Twitter after an anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie shared a series of screenshots showing explicit messages alleged to have been sent from the actor's Instagram account to a woman.

The messages -- which were not verified -- allegedly showed Hammer calling an unidentified woman his "slave" and discussing BDSM acts. In one message, he appears to admit to being "100% a cannibal," and in another, he allegedly discusses cutting off a woman's toe and keeping it with him "in his pocket."

The disturbing screenshots led several women to come forward with bizarre claims and even allegations of emotional abuse against Hammer.

ARMIE HAMMER EXITS UPCOMING MOVIE ROLE AMID ALLEGED SOCIAL MEDIA SCANDAL

Hammer initially called the allegations against him "bulls--t." In mid-January, his attorney, Andrew Brettler, also issued a denial against the the accusations in a statement shared with Fox News.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

ARMIE HAMMER IS LIVING WITH FRIEND, WORKING CONSTRUCTION AMID SPLIT FROM ESTRANGED WIFE ELIZABETH CHAMBERS

Women speak out

Among the women making claims against Hammer was his ex-girlfriend, Paige Lorenze. In an interview with Fox News, the 23-year-old model and college student claimed she believes the "Call Me By Your Name" actor has "a desire to hurt women."

Lorenze first alleged to Star magazine that the actor shared his desire in smoking and eating her ribs. Speaking to Fox News, Lorenze claimed Hammer voiced this wish of his "pretty early on" in the relationship and claimed it was "definitely disturbing."

"He was talking about finding a doctor to remove my ribs that I don't need -- the ribs that are on the bottom -- and that he had a smoker at his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them. He wondered how they would taste and he basically was like, 'I bet you they would taste good.'"

ARMIE HAMMER'S EX-GIRLFRIEND SAYS ACTOR 'HAS A DESIRE TO HURT WOMEN'

Lorenze has also shared photographs of a scar of the letter "A" she said Hammer cut into her body -- just above her groin area -- with a knife. "His behavior definitely was cultlike," Lorenze told us, calling the act "painful."

Lorenze claimed Hammer "was serious" about eating her ribs. "I think he really has a desire to hurt women," she said.

Another woman who claimed to have previously dated Hammer is app founder Courtney Vucekovich. In an interview with Page Six, she claimed Hammer also voiced his desire to "break my rib and barbecue and eat it." Vucekovich did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez who also reportedly dated Hammer last fall said on Instagram she believes the messages are "real." Ciencin Henriquez declined to comment when reached by Fox News.

Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers for 10 years. In July, Chambers announced their split on social media. The former couple shares daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

Chambers spoke out on Monday, Feb. 1 in a lengthy post to Instagram.

ARMIE HAMMER, RUMER WILLIS RELATIONSHIP IS 'VERY CASUAL': SOURCE

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she began in the caption. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know."

Chambers then said that she supports "any victim of assault or abuse" and encouraged anyone that's been through such an ordeal to seek help to heal.

"At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter," she stated. "My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."

Miss Cayman scandal

As his previous romantic partners were speaking out, Hammer came under fire for another controversy involving a post he made on a private Instagram account.

In an apology, Hammer confirmed a video of a woman, whom he referred to as "Miss Cayman," was leaked. "Miss Cayman" is similar to the title bestowed upon the winner of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," he told the Cayman Compass. "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused."

The face of the woman, who was reportedly "scantily clad," was not visible in the video, according to the Compass.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," Hammer added.

The video was also denounced by the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee. Days later, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed in a press it received a complaint about the incident and investigated it.

"On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media. Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant," the statement reads.

The RCIPS confirms "the matter is now closed."

Acting career affected

As a result of the ongoing scandal, Hammer stepped down from his role in "Shotgun Wedding." He was supposed to appear alongside Jennifer Lopez.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in a statement to Variety. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

"Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

Reports now say Josh Duhamel has since been brought on to replace the embattled for the role.

According to People, Duhamel, 48, has been brought on to replace Hammer and keep the movie on schedule in the wake of its original star stepping away. The outlet reports that the movie is scheduled to begin filming in the Dominican Republic on Feb. 22.

"Shotgun Wedding" is a Lionsgate film produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds that follows a couple who invite their friends and family to a destination wedding only to get cold feet. Their tense situation is exacerbated when their wedding guests are taken hostage, forcing the couple to team up to save the day. The film will be written by Mark Hammer and directed by Jason Moore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the latest in an eventful year for Duhamel, who released two movies, "The Lost Husband" and "Think Like a Dog" in 2020. He also made his directorial debut with the comedy "Buddy Games." The outlet reports that he will also star in the Netflix series "Jupiter’s Legacy."