Armie Hammer 'genuinely sorry' for referring to scantily clad woman in video as 'Miss Cayman'

Armie Hammer is apologizing after making headlines once again amid his ongoing social media scandal.

The 34-year-old actor issued a statement after a post, in which he allegedly used a private Instagram account to share a video of a woman, whom he referred to as "Miss Cayman," was leaked. "Miss Cayman" is similar to the title bestowed upon the winner of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," he told the Cayman Compass. "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused."

The face of the woman, who was reportedly "scantily clad," was not visible in the video, according to the Compass.

ARMIE HAMMER'S EX COURTNEY VUCEKOVICH CLAIMS HE WANTED TO 'BARBECUE AND EAT' HER RIBS AMID MESSAGING SCANDAL

"My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," Hammer added.

The video was also denounced by the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee.

"The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee is aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily clad young woman as ‘Miss Cayman,'" the organization said in a statement made on social media. "The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

The committee said it approached the scandal "with the utmost seriousness" and have even reported the incident to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

ARMIE HAMMER EXITS UPCOMING MOVIE ROLE AMID ALLEGED SOCIAL MEDIA SCANDAL

"The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanian women," the statement continued. "The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the Committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels."

Spokespeople for Hammer and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hammer has been at the center of controversy after messages allegedly written by him were leaked. The messages, which have not been verified, contained graphic sexual fantasies and references to cannibalism.

After the debacle, it was announced that Hammer had left his upcoming movie, and he released a statement about the leak to Variety.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The film's team agreed with his decision to leave.

"Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News at the time.