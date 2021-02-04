Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers asks about burning sage after addressing scandal: 'Too much sage?'

Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is getting a fresh start.

The television personality recently spoke out about her estranged's husband's scandal, which began last month on social media involving claims that he had allegedly shared graphic sex fantasies including references to cannibalism with women.

Now, just days after publishing a public statement, Chambers, 38, is attempting to clear up any bad juju.

As could be seen in a screenshot from her Instagram Story captured by Entertainment Tonight, she was looking for a little advice on burning sage.

"And also, how much sage is too much sage?" she asked. "Asking for a friend [obviously]."

Also known in some cultures as smudging, burning herbs including sage has been used "to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom," according to WebMD, which also reports there may be health benefits to the process.

According to the site, "Native Americans and other indigenous peoples have burned sage for centuries as part of a spiritual ritual."

Hammer, 34, who has called allegations brought against him "bulls--t," has been married to Chambers, since 2010. They announced their separation in July 2020.

On Monday, Chambers took to Instagram to share a simple photo of a beach and address the allegations brought against her estranged husband.

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she began in the caption. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know."

Chambers then said that she supports "any victim of assault or abuse" and encouraged anyone that's been through such an ordeal to seek help to heal.

"At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter," she stated. "My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."