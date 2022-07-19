Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' press tour looks have fans in awe: 'How can you do this to us?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt is going big or going home.

The actor, 55, is currently promoting his latest film, "Bullet Train," and has sported several looks on his press tour leading up to the Aug. 5 release.

Before a screening of the film in Berlin, Pitt was spotted on the red carpet in a brown skirt with a matching jacket and a linen button-up shirt. He tied the look together with combat boots and brown sunglasses.

During the photo call in Berlin, Pitt sported a similar linen look. He paired a soft-pink zip up linen top with a slightly darker shade of pink pants and a white t-shirt that exposed a gold chain.

In Paris, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star was seen decked out in orange as he posed for pictures with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. Sticking with the linen theme, Pitt wore a bright shade of orange jacket, with patching pants and a V-neck burnt orange top.

Social media users went into a frenzy over Pitt's latest looks.

"Brad Pitt bringing the same outfit in a different color is iconic," one fan account wrote.

"how can you do this to us?" another user wrote alongside images of Pitt's orange-suit outfit.

"brad pitt at 58 you're breathtaking," wrote another person, also sharing snapshots of the actor in the orange look.

"Bullet Train" – which also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny – follows five assassins who were all assigned separate but connected missions. Pitt stars as "Ladybug," an unlucky assassin determined to get the job right.

The Sony production hits theaters on Aug. 5.

In June, the star teased his upcoming retirement from Hollywood in a recent interview.

"I consider myself on my last leg," Pitt told GQ before adding, "this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Pitt began acting at the age of 22 after he left the University of Missouri just before receiving his degree in journalism. The actor had planned to pursue a career as an art director, but ended up landing roles in "Another World" and "Growing Pains" after taking acting classes.

As the actor enters the last stretch of his career, Pitt remains embroiled in a divorce battle from estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

The two became legally single in 2019.

Since his divorce, Pitt has made a handful of lifestyle changes — including getting sober.

"I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," Pitt told the outlet. "Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me."

