Sandra Bullock explains why she’s taking a break from acting: ‘That makes me the happiest’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sandra Bullock is hitting pause on her successful career as a movie star.

The actress recently told Entertainment Tonight that after the upcoming premiere of her latest film, "The Lost City," she’s going to take a step back to focus on spending more quality time with her children: 12-year-old son Louis and 10-year-old daughter Laila.

"Right now, and I don’t know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest," the 57-year-old told the outlet. "I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. It’s 24/7, and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

"We don’t know how long or how short, but that’s where I’m gonna be for a while," Bullock added.

SANDRA BULLOCK TEASES LONG HIATUS FROM ACTING, PRODUCING

Bullock shared that her mom duties will include "servicing their every need" and their "social calendar."

The Oscar winner also revealed that her children will attend their first movie premiere for "The Lost City," which hits theaters on March 25.

"… Laila really wants to be on the red carpet," Bullock gushed to the outlet. "I was like, ‘Not happening.’ But they get to see it and they all get to invite a friend. It’ll be the first time out of this sort of dark cloud of the pandemic that they get to feel some kind of feeling of normalcy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in December, Bullock told "PEOPLE (the TV Show!)" that her proudest role is that of mom.

"When I’m gone, I’m missed, when I’m there, I’m annoying, and that’s exactly the way it should be," Bullock said at the time.

And despite her star status, Bullock said she’s far from cool in her children’s eyes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No, not at all," she said. "Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!"

"I love who they share," she shared. "Every day I get to see who they are and I am one of the lucky individuals that gets to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be. And who they’re growing up to be, I couldn’t be more proud of."