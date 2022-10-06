Brad Pitt will keep responses to abuse allegations made by ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court: lawyer

Brad Pitt will respond to abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in court.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles court, Jolie detailed allegations of Pitt's abuse of her and their children.

During a September 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her," according to the latest filing in the exes' vicious legal battle over a French winery they bought in 2008.

The "Maleficent" actress alleges Pitt, 58, was in a drunken rage when he poured beer on her and "beer and red wine" on their six kids who were then between the ages of 8 and 15.

The fight began before they boarded the plane when Pitt allegedly accused Jolie, 47, of being "too deferential to the children," the suit says.

"Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do," Pitt's lawyer, Anne Kiley, told The Associated Press Thursday.

"He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation."

Kiley did not specify which parts of Jolie’s account Pitt denies, and which he takes responsibility for, and representatives had no further comment when asked by The Associated Press.

"Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying."

She and the children allegedly cowered under blankets to "avoid Pitt's wrath" until he fell asleep.

Once they landed, Jolie claims, she woke Pitt up and told him she and the children were going to a hotel. He allegedly shook her again before calling her a "b----" and telling them, "F--- you, f--- you all."

Jolie filed for divorce five days after the alleged altercation, which has been the subject of countless media reports and an FBI investigation. Federal authorities probed the allegations after receiving an anonymous tip but declined to file criminal charges.

A representative for Pitt didn't immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday, but a source familiar with the star told Fox News Digital that the allegations are false.

"She continues to rehash, revise and re-imagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants," the source said.

The dissolution of the former Hollywood power couple's marriage has dragged on for years. They finalized their divorce in 2019 but have continued to battle over custody of Chateau Miraval, site of their 2014 nuptials.

Pitt was spotted leaving a Los Angeles office building Tuesday, the same day his ex-wife filed the abuse allegations. The actor was seen strolling out of the high-rise wearing sunglasses and a denim shirt and pants. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star was clutching his phone in his right hand.

Fox News Digital's Rebecca Rosenberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.