ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

The 'Bullet Train' actor hasn't had a serious relationship since his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2019

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard Video

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard

Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella weigh in on the 'Brangelina' feud over the sale of French vineyard stakes involving a Russian oligarch on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date.

On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

The 58-year-old appeared to be holding de Ramon close, hugging her and holding hands with her outside of the theater on the chilly Southern California evening. 

The two dressed casually for the U2 frontman’s show, with Pitt wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a hat and de Ramon sporting leather pants, a white T-shirt with a plaid jacket. 

JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD, BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE: HOLLYWOOD'S NASTIEST SPLITS AND STAR POWER IMPACTS 

Brad Pitt has been reportedly dating Ines de Ramon for a few months.  

Brad Pitt has been reportedly dating Ines de Ramon for a few months.   (Backgrid)

The couple has been "dating for a few months" and "Brad is really into" her, People magazine reported, citing a source close to her. 

A source who knows Pitt added, "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her." 

De Ramon was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley before they separated earlier this year. 

Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Pitt and de Ramon met through a mutual friend, but "it's not an exclusive relationship," the second insider said. 

De Ramon works as the head of wholesale at Anita Ko jewelry, which serves stars like Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. She and Wesley announced the "mutual" decision to end their three-year marriage in September.

A look into Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship since 2005 divorce Video

Pitt, who was most recently linked casually to model Emily Ratajkowski, divorced Angelina Jolie after five years of marriage in 2019. 

The pair's messy split has embroiled the stars in a legal battle over a French winery they bought together and allegations that he physically attacked her and their children while drunk during a private flight in 2016. He denies the allegations. 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced in 2019.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced in 2019. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty)

The "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" actor also split with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston before he and Jolie came out as a couple in 2005. Pitt and Jolie later admitted to falling in love on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" while he was still married to Aniston but claim they did not have an affair. 

Pitt and Aniston have managed to remain on good terms since their high-profile split. They were married from 2000 until 2005

