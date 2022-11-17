Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date.

On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

The 58-year-old appeared to be holding de Ramon close, hugging her and holding hands with her outside of the theater on the chilly Southern California evening.

The two dressed casually for the U2 frontman’s show, with Pitt wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a hat and de Ramon sporting leather pants, a white T-shirt with a plaid jacket.

JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD, BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE: HOLLYWOOD'S NASTIEST SPLITS AND STAR POWER IMPACTS

The couple has been "dating for a few months" and "Brad is really into" her, People magazine reported, citing a source close to her.

A source who knows Pitt added, "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

De Ramon was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley before they separated earlier this year.

Pitt and de Ramon met through a mutual friend, but "it's not an exclusive relationship," the second insider said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

De Ramon works as the head of wholesale at Anita Ko jewelry, which serves stars like Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. She and Wesley announced the "mutual" decision to end their three-year marriage in September.

Pitt, who was most recently linked casually to model Emily Ratajkowski, divorced Angelina Jolie after five years of marriage in 2019.

The pair's messy split has embroiled the stars in a legal battle over a French winery they bought together and allegations that he physically attacked her and their children while drunk during a private flight in 2016. He denies the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" actor also split with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston before he and Jolie came out as a couple in 2005. Pitt and Jolie later admitted to falling in love on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" while he was still married to Aniston but claim they did not have an affair.

Pitt and Aniston have managed to remain on good terms since their high-profile split. They were married from 2000 until 2005.