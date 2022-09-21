Brad Pitt says debut art exhibition was born from 'brutally honest' reflection on failed relationships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt is reflecting on his past failed relationships – through his art.

The "Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood" star debuted several works at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland last weekend.

Pitt said his collection is about "self-reflection."

"It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?" he told Finnish broadcaster YLE.

That reflection includes a house-shaped structure molded in clear silicon and shot with bullets and a plaster panel depicting a shooting scene. He has seven other works on display as well.

He reportedly started making ceramic work after his 2017 divorce from actress Angelina Jolie.

Pitt’s work was not supposed to be shown at the museum; rather, it was originally an exhibition of British sculptor Thomas Houseago. However, the artist asked the museum to also show works by Pitt and musician Australian musician Nick Cave.

The museum said, "Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago."

Pitt told YLE his artwork came from trying to be "brutally honest" with himself.

"It was borne out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and ... taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I've just gotten wrong," he said.

This is the first exhibit of either Pitt or Cave’s work, and both admitted they were a little nervous at sharing with the public during a pre-opening event on Saturday.

Pitt first married "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston in 2000, and the couple split amid rumors he cheated with Jolie.

The affair rumors created a tabloid frenzy, and Pitt later admitted he fell in love with Jolie while shooting "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with her, which was filmed during his marriage.

Jolie told Vogue in 2006 that she never intended on breaking up his marriage and the two did not really consider a relationship until the end of filming. She said after "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" wrapped they remained "very, very good friends" until he announced his separation to Aniston in 2005.

After photos emerged of Pitt and Jolie on a romantic vacation together soon after his split with Aniston, "The Morning Show" actress told Vanity Fair she thought her soon-to-be-ex-husband was missing a "sensitivity chip."

"I’d be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment," she told the magazine in 2005. "There’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing. Is it odd timing? Yeah, but it’s not my life. He makes his choices. He can do – whatever. We’re [soon to be] divorced and you can see why."

She admitted she "will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man" and in the years since the two have seemingly patched up their differences and become friends.

Pitt’s marriage to Jolie also ended in divorce. They were married from 2014-2019 and the end wasn’t amicable. The two are still embroiled in a lawsuit over a French winery they bought during their marriage.

In 2016, Pitt was cleared in child abuse investigation that stemmed from an incident with him, Jolie and their children on the private jet. Jolie filed for divorce soon after the incident. The former couple share six children.

The "Bullet Train" star has been linked to several women since his divorce but does not appear to have a serious girlfriend at the moment.

