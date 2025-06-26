Brad Pitt's rare comment about Ines de Ramon shows their romance is getting serious

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt has found romance after his lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar-winning actor, 61, and jewelry designer girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 35, heated things up during a date night at the premiere for Pitt’s new film, "F1: The Movie."

During the London event, Pitt made rare comments about his relationship with de Ramon.

As Pitt stepped out on the red carpet, a reporter asked him how it felt to have his girlfriend’s support. Pitt replied to Access Hollywood with a big smile, "Well sure, of course – you know, it takes two."

As the couple dazzled together on the red carpet, their romance was on full display.

De Ramon fixed Pitt's tie, and he showed his appreciation, flashing a smile at his girlfriend.

Pitt sported a tailored two-piece suit featuring a double-breasted jacket with gray buttons and matching pants. He wore a light-colored open dress shirt underneath and a light green satin scarf to complete his ensemble.

His girlfriend stunned in a sparkly silver gown with a matching fringed purse. De Ramon’s hair was styled down in loose curls.

The pair appeared head over heels, walking hand in hand on the red carpet together.

As sparks fly between Pitt and de Ramon, sources shared that the "Bullet Train" actor has been focused on a low-key personal life.

"Brad has always had a good balance between being in the spotlight and having a private life," a source told US Weekly.

While the actor is no stranger to red carpets and camera flashes, Pitt has embraced a quieter lifestyle in recent years, according to another source.

When Pitt’s not in the spotlight, he reportedly enjoys spending his free time sculpting, listening to music and spending time with a tight-knit group of longtime friends.

"He likes a slower [pace] now," the source shared.

Earlier this month, Pitt and de Ramon were spotted cozying up in a rare public appearance in New York City.

The pair went on a double date with A-list couple Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid.

Pitt and de Ramon stepped out hand in hand to dine at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City with their celebrity pals.

The "F1" actor’s rare comments about his girlfriend this week come after he broke his silence on his eight-year divorce battle with his ex, Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie’s legal wrangling concluded in December 2024, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most publicized divorces.

When asked by GQ last month if he felt "different being on the other side of the divorce finally being finalized" and if there was a sense of "relief," he simply replied, "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

He also laughed off a question about whether he and de Ramon deliberately decided to appear together publicly for the first time at an F1 race.

"No, dude, it’s not that calculated," Pitt laughingly told GQ. "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Pitt and de Ramon confirmed their relationship in 2022 after the actor's divorce from Jolie. Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019.

In September 2016, there was an alleged altercation on a flight Pitt and wife Jolie took with their six children.

Days after the alleged incident, Jolie filed for divorce . Her lawyers have claimed Pitt had been abusive toward her prior to the incident, but that was the first time he'd allegedly involved the children. The FBI conducted an investigation in 2016, and no charges were filed against him.

He's denied the allegations of physical abuse.

In December 2024, eight years after Jolie originally filed for divorce, the former couple reached a settlement.

Jolie and Pitt met on the set of their 2004 movie, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and went public with their romance after the actor and his wife at the time, Jennifer Aniston, announced their separation.

In August 2014, the former couple tied the knot at their French vineyard, Château Miraval.

The two share sons Maddox, Pax and Knox and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.

