©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh adopts new name after dropping Pitt

The 19-year-old daughter’s decision reflects family shifts as other Jolie-Pitt children remove their father’s name

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie recently debuted a new name.

The 19-year-old daughter of the two Academy Award-winning stars choreographed a sensual dance under the nickname Shi, for dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuki, who performed on stage as singer Luella performed her song "Naïve," according to Variety.

Shiloh's debut as a choreographer took place at a dinner celebrating the launch of French designer Isabel Marant’s capsule collection, in partnership with Net-A-Porter.

News of her using a stage name comes a year after she filed to remove Pitt from her hyphenated last name following her 18th birthday in May 2024.

BRAD PITT BREAKS SILENCE ON 8-YEAR DIVORCE BATTLE WITH ANGELINA JOLIE

A split of Angelina Jolie and Shiloh at a premiere and Shiloh in a hoodie.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh debuts new nickname. (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

After a legal notice about her name change was published in the Los Angeles Times, her lawyer, Peter Levine, responded to backlash from the media who claimed she put an ad in the newspaper to announce that she was changing her name. 

"The media should be more careful in their reporting," Levine said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, "especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."

She is not the only one of Angelina and Brad's six children – in addition to Shiloh, the two share Maddox, 23, Zahara, 20, Pax, 21, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – who has decided to change her name.

In May 2024, Vivienne worked as a producer’s assistant for "The Outsiders" on Broadway, and was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill, having also dropped Pitt from her previously hyphenated last name.

angelina jolie with daughter vivienne at the tonys

Vivienne Jolie also dropped her father's last name when mentioned in the playbill for "The Outsiders" on Broadway. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Zahara also dropped her father's last name when she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" in a video obtained by Essence, when joining her sorority at Spelman College, choosing not to include Pitt in her introduction.

"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," a source close to Brad told People when news of Shiloh's name change broke. "The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. The decision came after she accused him of physically abusing her and their children during an altercation on a private jet. 

Pitt denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him after the FBI conducted an investigation in 2016.

split of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce was finalized in December 2024 after eight years. (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

The couple finalized their divorce in December 2024. 

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Angelina's lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement at the time. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

