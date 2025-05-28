Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt breaks silence on 8-year divorce battle with Angelina Jolie

The former Hollywood power couple's contentious split included disputes over a French winery and allegations of a physical altercation

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
‘Reagan’ star Jon Voight wants Brad Pitt to end this nonsense with Angelina Jolie Video

‘Reagan’ star Jon Voight wants Brad Pitt to end this nonsense with Angelina Jolie

Jon Voight spoke to Fox News Digital while promoting his film "Reagan," and weighed in on the family drama between his daughter Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

After more than eight years in an intense legal battle, Brad Pitt addressed the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. 

Pitt and Jolie’s legal wrangling concluded in December 2024, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most publicized divorces, and Pitt appeared to downplay the finalization in a new interview.

When asked by GQ if he felt "different being on the other side of the divorce finally being finalized" and if there was a sense of "relief," he simply replied, "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend a premiere

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. (Getty Images)

Reps for Pitt and Jolie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Jolie initiated the divorce in 2016, shortly after the couple allegedly had a physical altercation on a private jet. Pitt denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him after the FBI conducted an investigation.

Pitt’s latest comments come after he and his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 32, attended a public event together for the first time at the 2024 British Grand Prix. 

brad pitt/angelina jolie split

Brad Pitt discusses the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie after an eight-year legal battle. (Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

He laughed off a question about whether the couple deliberately decided to appear publicly for the first time together at an F1 race. 

"No, dude, it’s not that calculated," Pitt laughingly told GQ. "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Pitt and de Ramon confirmed their relationship in 2022 amid the actor's divorce from Jolie. Pitt and ex-wife Jolie were declared legally single in 2019.

Side by side photos of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival and British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were publicly seen together at the Venice Film Festival and British Grand Prix. (Getty Images)

The couple has seemingly taken their relationship to the next level since then – with the jewelry designer attending multiple events with the actor.

Back in December 2024, when the "Maleficent" star and Pitt reached a divorce settlement, Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, told Fox News Digital that the 61-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress signed off on their divorce.

Brad Pitt and Angelina are in a legal battle

In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie after the "Tomb Raider" star sold her stake in Château Miraval, the former couple’s French winery, and requested a judge declare the sale "null and void." (Getty Images)

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Simon said in a statement. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Jolie and Pitt met on the set of their 2004 movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and went public with their romance after the actor and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston announced their separation. 

In August 2014, the former couple tied the knot at their French vineyard, Château Miraval

In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie after the "Tomb Raider" star sold her stake in Château Miraval and requested a judge declare the sale "null and void."

Angelina Jolie and her kids at "The Eternals" premiere

Jolie and Pitt share sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In the court documents, Jolie’s legal team argued she "was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her share of Miraval in 2021.

The two share sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.

