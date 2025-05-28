Brad Pitt breaks silence on 8-year divorce battle with Angelina Jolie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After more than eight years in an intense legal battle, Brad Pitt addressed the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie’s legal wrangling concluded in December 2024, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most publicized divorces, and Pitt appeared to downplay the finalization in a new interview.

When asked by GQ if he felt "different being on the other side of the divorce finally being finalized" and if there was a sense of "relief," he simply replied, "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Reps for Pitt and Jolie did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jolie initiated the divorce in 2016, shortly after the couple allegedly had a physical altercation on a private jet. Pitt denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him after the FBI conducted an investigation.

Pitt’s latest comments come after he and his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 32, attended a public event together for the first time at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

He laughed off a question about whether the couple deliberately decided to appear publicly for the first time together at an F1 race.

"No, dude, it’s not that calculated," Pitt laughingly told GQ. "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Pitt and de Ramon confirmed their relationship in 2022 amid the actor's divorce from Jolie. Pitt and ex-wife Jolie were declared legally single in 2019.

The couple has seemingly taken their relationship to the next level since then – with the jewelry designer attending multiple events with the actor.

Back in December 2024, when the "Maleficent" star and Pitt reached a divorce settlement, Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, told Fox News Digital that the 61-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress signed off on their divorce.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Simon said in a statement. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Jolie and Pitt met on the set of their 2004 movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and went public with their romance after the actor and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston announced their separation.

In August 2014, the former couple tied the knot at their French vineyard, Château Miraval.



In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie after the "Tomb Raider" star sold her stake in Château Miraval and requested a judge declare the sale "null and void."

In the court documents, Jolie’s legal team argued she "was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her share of Miraval in 2021.

The two share sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhults and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.