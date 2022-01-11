Bob Saget's pal Vanna White speaks out on 'Full House' actor’s death: 'I’ll miss the laughs'

Vanna White is lamenting the death of her friend Bob Saget in a week that has seen a who’s who of Hollywood and beyond extend their sincerest tributes to the late "Full House" star who died Sunday in Orlando, Florida, at age 65.

"Bob Saget and I were next-door neighbors before we found success. I will always remember the support and confidence we gave each other as we struggled to start our careers and was so happy that our friendship came full circle when I guest-starred on ‘Full House,’" White, 64, told Fox News Digital in a heartfelt statement on Tuesday.

"I'll miss the laughs," added the "Wheel of Fortune" cornerstone.

Saget was pronounced dead in his hotel room after his body was discovered unresponsive on Sunday – mere hours after the intellectual comic performed two hours on stage and raved of his time in front of fans who had come out to see him do a gig.

The actor’s daughter, Aubrey, 34, posted a screenshot of a message from her dad on her Instagram Story late Sunday night, according to the New York Post. In it, Saget appeared eager to get the show on the road and told Aubrey he loved her.

"Thank you. Love u. Showtime!" the message read. It is not clear if that was Saget's final message to his eldest daughter.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday, the Saget family said they are "devastated" by Saget’s death.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the note reads.

The beloved Danny Tanner performer leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo. The two wed in 2018 at a ceremony in Santa Monica, California. He is also survived by three adult daughters and their mother, his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.