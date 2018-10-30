Bob Saget marries girlfriend Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget is a married man!

The "Full House" star wed girlfriend Kelly Rizzo in a stunning ceremony in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend. The couple shared shots of their happy day to Instagram on Monday, with Saget, 62, captioning his pic, "Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy."

Rizzo, 39, wore a stunning sheer lace gown by Pronovias for the occasion, while Saget opted for a classic black tux. The TV host posted a separate shot of the couple's nuptials to her own Instagram page, writing "@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. Seriously though, best day of my life."

The couple spoke with ET at the Beverly Hills Film Festival earlier this year, where Saget gushed about his bride-to-be. "She's a great person, and most miraculously of all, she understands me and I understand her," he marveled. "She's very pure of heart."

Of Saget, Rizzo said, "He treats me like a princess. Even though I don't want the princess gown, I want the guy that treats me like a princess." And while she admitted that being with a comedian means there's "never a dull moment," she gushed that her fiance was "just so wonderful, so fun."

And it seems her new hubby even took the lead when it came to wedding planning, as she explained, "I'm just like, tell me when and where to be, and I'll be there with a dress on."

It's the second marriage for Saget, who shares three adult daughters with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Of the guest list for his wedding to Rizzo, he told ET, "My ['Full House'] friends will be there, they're my extended family... And my daughters and Kelly's family from Chicago."

