‘Fuller House’ stars John Stamos and Bob Saget go on double date with their wives

“Fuller House” stars John Stamos and Bob Saget were seen out on the town Monday and enjoying a double date with their wives.

Saget, 62, shared the photo of his longtime co-star and their wives on his Instagram.

“What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with?” Saget captioned the photo. “But enough about John Stamos – we are both so lucky to have married these wonderful, beautiful women – and we know which one we are each married to ….whew.”

Stamos, 55, married Caitlin McHugh, 32, in February 2018 while Saget wed Kelly Rizzo, 39, in October 2018. Stamos and his wife welcomed their first child together in April 2018.

Stamos has opened up about enjoying being a father for the first time.

"He is the only kid in America who doesn’t recognize me," Stamos told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour.

