Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli 'constantly arguing' over 'serious jeopardy' of legal situation

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are in the middle of a legal firestorm, and it's putting a strain on their marriage.

The "Fuller House" star and the fashion designer have pleaded not guilty for their respective involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal and are struggling to remain a united front.

“Lori is constantly arguing with Mossimo because she is beginning to grasp that they are in very serious jeopardy,” a source told Us Weekly.

LORI LOUGHLIN HAD AN 'OBSESSION' WITH USC LEADING UP TO COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The actress's friends are also worried about her. They were reportedly never fans of him and believe Giannulli "concocted" the situation.

Another source added that Loughlin is "in denial" about the severity of her situation and "doesn't believe she should have to spend any time in prison."

To make matters worse, their daughter YouTuber Olivia Jade, who benefitted from their alleged bribes by getting into the University of Southern California under false pretenses, was spotted partying with other YouTube stars in Studio City, Cali.

According to TMZ, Jade was laughing and dancing at the party while her student status at USC is currently in limbo. The college said it would be reviewing the kids involved in the scandal on a case-by-case basis.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTERS' USC STATUS ON HOLD AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL INVESTIGATION

"USC determined which applicants in the current admissions cycle are connected to the alleged scheme and they will be denied admission. A case-by-case review of current students who may be connected to the alleged scheme is also underway. We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed," the college wrote on its website.