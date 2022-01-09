Bob Saget's family issues statement on his death

Bob Saget's family has issued a statement following his death at 65.

The actor and comedian, who played Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House," died after being found in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in their statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actor was pronounced deceased on the scene at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," a tweet read.

The actor leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo. The two wed in 2018 at a ceremony in Santa Monica, California. He also is survived by three adult daughters and their mother, his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.

Tributes began pouring out on Twitter as the news broke Sunday night. Saget’s longtime "Full House" co-star John Stamos was the first cast member to publicly comment on the actor’s unexpected death.

BOB SAGET'S 'FULL HOUSE' CO-STARS SPEAK OUT ABOUT HIS UNEXPECTED DEATH

Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis opposite Saget’s Danny Tanner for close to 200 episodes on the 1990s sitcom between 1987 and 1995. Shortly after authorities in Orlando confirmed the news of Saget’s death, the 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to share that he is "gutted" by the news that one of his best friends had died so suddenly.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," Stamos wrote Sunday . "I love you so much Bobby."

BOB SAGET SPENT HIS FINAL DAYS PURSUING LOVE FOR STANDUP AT 65: ‘I JUST WANT TO MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH’

Not long after, Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's on-screen daughter DJ Tanner, shared a similar tweet expressing her shock and sadness at losing a member of her TV family.

"I don’t know what to say," she wrote along with a broken heart emoji. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO BOB SAGET'S DEATH: 'THE WORLD HAS LOST ONE OF THE NICEST'

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.

No cause of death was immediately available. A spokesperson for the police said that the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine that at a later date.

Saget rose to fame thanks to his role opposite Stamos and Dave Coulier in "Full House," where he played a widowed father of three young daughters who asks his brother-in-law and best friend to move into their house in San Francisco to help him raise the children without their mom present. The show was a massive success and remained popular decades after its conclusion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2016, Saget briefly revived his role as Danny Tanner in the Netflix revival "Fuller House," which ran for five seasons on the streaming platform.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.