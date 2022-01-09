Bob Saget's 'Full House' co-stars speak out about his unexpected death

Bob Saget’s "Full House" co-stars are breaking their silence following news of the star’s sudden death at age 65.

Saget’s longtime "Full House" co-star John Stamos was the first cast member to publicly comment on the actor’s unexpected death.

Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis opposite Saget’s Danny Tanner for close to 200 episodes on the 1990s sitcom between 1987 and 1995. Shortly after the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida confirmed the news of Saget’s death, the 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to share that he is "gutted" by the news that one of his best friends had died so suddenly.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," Stamos wrote Sunday. "I love you so much Bobby."

Not long after, Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's on-screen daughter DJ Tanner, shared a similar tweet expressing her shock and sadness at losing a member of her TV family.

"I don’t know what to say," she wrote along with a broken heart emoji. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

A tweet from law enforcement on Sunday stated that: "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.

No cause of death was immediately available. A spokesperson for the police said that the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine that at a later date.

Saget rose to fame thanks to his role opposite Stamos and Dave Coulier in "Full House," where he played a widowed father of three young daughters who asks his brother-in-law and best friend to move into their house in San Francisco to help him raise the children without their mom present. The show was a massive success and remained popular decades after its conclusion.

In 2016, Saget briefly revived his role as Danny Tanner in the Netflix revival "Fuller House," which ran for five seasons on the streaming platform.