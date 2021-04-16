Bob Saget defends Candace Cameron Bure against claims she's 'fake': 'You're a positive person'

Candace Cameron Bure is far from "fake," according to her "Full House" co-star Bob Saget.

During a recent appearance on Saget's "Here For You" podcast, Bure said her cheery personality is often mistaken by the public as an act.

That's when she asked her TV dad to weigh in, to which Saget, 64, assured her, "You're the opposite of fake."

"When you are doing anything, you don't phone it in," said Saget (via Today). "You're a businesswoman. You sell things and you try to put your branding on it. That means something to you. You're not going to sell something that doesn't mean anything to you, and you're not faking."

Saget went on to say that the way Bure handles herself in the public eye is "beautiful" and "earnest."

"And I'm sorry you're perky sometimes! What's wrong with being perky?" the comedian continued.

Saget is known for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on "Full House." Bure was just 11 years old when she first took on the role as D.J. Tanner, one of his daughters, in the popular '90s family sitcom. Saget commended her for the "positive glow" she had back then.

"And that doesn't mean you don't become a teenager and go through the stuff that girls and women and men and boys go through. You know, you're a positive person. So if you're perky, it's because you're excited and/or you've had a lot of caffeine," he added.

Bure was relieved to hear Saget's take, admitting that it's sometimes difficult to be come under fire just for being a "happy person."

Bure has long been bashed for her moves in the spotlight. But there's been numerous times in the last year that the Hallmark actress has proven she's not ashamed to fight back against her online critics.

One of those instances occurred in January when social media users criticized a holiday portrait of her family she shared on Instagram. The 45-year-old was none too pleased when some claimed the photo looked "weird" and like "a Ralph Lauren" ad, while others mocked some of her kids' expressions.

"Listen, on social media, everyone gets criticized, and if you are a celebrity, I mean, it just comes with the territory, and I can handle it," said Bure in an interview with Extra. "But the second someone starts to criticize my children, or say negative things like that, mama bear comes out."

The actress also spoke to E!’s "Daily Pop" about the viral pic, explaining that despite her celebrity status "people forget" she's a "real person."

"I was simply sharing a family Christmas card. And it's so strange to me that people have the audacity to write horrible and negative comments. Like, you would never say that to someone's face," Bure told the outlet.