Candace Cameron Bure addresses online critics: ‘People forget that … I'm a real person’

Candace Cameron Bure is not holding back against her online foes.

The "Fuller House" actress was recently subject to criticism after sharing a family photo on Instagram in which she shared well-wishes for a positive 2021.

Critics were quick to claim that the photo looked "weird" and like "a Ralph Lauren" ad, while others mocked some of her kids' expressions.

While the actress swiftly responded to the criticism on Instagram at the moment, Bure had a lot more to say to her haters on E!’s "Daily Pop" on Monday.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE ON WHY SEX ‘IS SOMETHING TO BE CELEBRATED AS A CHRISTIAN’

"You know, people forget that — yes, I'm a celebrity — but I'm a real person," Bure said in the E! interview. "I was simply sharing a family Christmas card. And it's so strange to me that people have the audacity to write horrible and negative comments. Like, you would never say that to someone's face."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addressing her online critics at the time of the incident, Bure noted to E!, "It was more about a reminder, like, I'm sharing the best of what I believe my family is on a Christmas card, so keep your mouth shut."

"If you don't like it, just scroll on," the actress continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hallmark actress' dismissal of social media trolls comes months after she was shamed for posting a photo with her husband that showed him cupping one of her breasts. The pic did not sit well with members of her Christian fan base, who sounded off in similar critical remarks. At the time, Bure felt no remorse for sharing the pic, writing, "Classic Val. He approved this post."

Bure also clapped back, revealing that she found the backlash funny and added that she and her husband of nearly 25 years "have so much fun together."

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.