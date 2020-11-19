Candace Cameron Bure on why sex ‘is something to be celebrated as a Christian’

Candace Cameron Bure feels very comfortable talking about sex and marriage.

In fact, the 44-year-old actress doesn't understand why some people are so bothered by her candidness. On a recent episode of “Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast” hosted by Blake Guichet, Cameron explained how she balances her strong Christian beliefs and living a public life.

“[Sex] is something to be celebrated as a Christian,” Bure told Guichet. “Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, ‘No! You have to pretend like you’ve never had sex’ and ‘We only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children.’”

The "Full House" star married her husband Val in 1996 and the couple share three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

“So sometimes there’s a skew about sex that — within the Christian community — that I get really sad about,” she described. “Because if we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage and it’s not to be shameful.”

Bure said that because sex education wasn't discussed while she was growing up she "didn’t know anything" going into marriage.

"I lived in such a fear of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not supposed to be a sexual person because I have to save myself, God is going to think negatively of me if I’m having sex...'” she explained.

Because of those feelings, Bure wanted to make sure her children didn't experience the same thing.

“I probably annoy my kids, again because I have talked about sex with them their whole lives,” she revealed. “I just make it a part of everyday conversation.”

Bure previously spoke to Fox News about some criticism she received online after she shared a picture on Instagram that showed her husband with his hand cupping one of her breasts.

“I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it. It made me laugh because I wasn't trying to make a statement,” she said of the cheeky photo. “This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we're spicy together.”

“We have a playful, loving marriage and I think that's why we're still married 24 years later,” she continued. “But I did respond because I always get bummed out when people have been married for so long and then I feel like the joke is always like, 'oh, we're married – so that means we don't have sex anymore.' And it's kind of like that a lot. And so I thought it was just a cute, funny picture and it was playful and it's very much reflective of our personalities in real life.”

