Candace Cameron Bure defends response over family photo against online critics

Candace Cameron Bure is not ashamed to fight back against her online haters.

The "Fuller House" actress, 44, has recently made headlines after clapping back against online trolls who criticized a family photo on Instagram, in which she shared well-wishes for a positive 2021.

In an interview with Extra, Bure opened up about responding to her online critics and the actress does not regret a thing.

"Listen, on social media, everyone gets criticized, and if you are a celebrity, I mean, it just comes with the territory, and I can handle it," said Bure. "But the second someone starts to criticize my children, or say negative things like that, mama bear comes out."

"I just had to remind people that there are real people with real feelings behind the screen and I’m not posting for your negativity. In that instance, I was simply sharing a family photo that was so beautiful to me. Even a hint of people criticizing my family picture I wasn’t going to take."

Bure’s response comes after a Jan. 2 incident, in which social media users criticized the actress and her family portrait on Instagram. The 44-year-old was none too pleased when some claimed the photo looked "weird" and like "a Ralph Lauren" ad, while others mocked some of her kids' expressions.

"Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please," Bure responded at the time.

The actress also recently spoke to E!’s "Daily Pop," explaining that despite her celebrity status "people forget" she's a "real person."

"I was simply sharing a family Christmas card. And it's so strange to me that people have the audacity to write horrible and negative comments. Like, you would never say that to someone's face," Bure told the outlet.