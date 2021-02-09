Bob Saget has 'love' for Lori Loughlin despite prison sentence, says 'a lot of other people' deserve jail time

"Full House" patriarch Bob Saget is speaking out about his longtime co-star Lori Loughlin following the completion of her prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, returned home in late December after completing her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. Saget on Tuesday appeared on the "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum" podcast where he revealed his first reaction to Loughlin's arrest and the court hearings that followed for her role in the bribery scandal.

"I love her," Saget told Rosenbaum, also an actor. "I've been asked [about Loughlin's legal issues] a lot. Oh, I've gotten whittled down. I just love her."

Saget went on to hint that Loughlin shouldn't be the only one held accountable.

CALIFORNIA FINANCIER AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

"I don't know. I'd like to see a lot of other people doing time," Saget continued. "We're in such a place where no matter what I say, I'm screwed, and I just love her. That's where I am on that."

Loughlin's legal issues, alongside her husband, Mossimo Giannulli's, were very much made public for the last couple of years as the scandal exposed the rich and famous paying big bucks on cheating scams to get their kids into the nation's most prestigious colleges and universities. Loughlin received a two-month prison sentence in August, while her fashion designer husband is currently serving five months behind bars for similar crimes.

Rosenbaum said he understands the sense of disbelief that comes with watching a co-star's legal issues be amplified in the limelight as he starred on "Smallville" alongside Allison Mack, who is awaiting sentencing for her involvement with alleged sex cult NXIVM.

"I worked with her for 7 years. It was kind of like, 'Holy s--t,'" Rosenbaum said.

MOSSIMO GIANNULLI DENIED REQUEST TO SERVE PRISON SENTENCE AT HOME BY JUDGE

The actors then touched on the current "cancel culture" that has become much more progressive in recent years. Saget, also a stand-up comedian, discussed his knowledge of how his career could end seemingly overnight due to social media these days.

"Twitter can destroy you. You can destroy yourself on Twitter. I could write a tweet right now that could literally shut me down right now. It's so easy," Saget said.

Saget said some of his old jokes -- one, in particular, he made in the 80s about undressing in front of little boys -- would and do not fly today.

"Sarcasm, satire...So many people have been hurt, it doesn't work anymore. It will again, but not on that note. Not when it comes to sexual abuse and stuff. It won't work on that level," Saget said. "I'd like to think ppl are better than they're being portrayed right now even though we do have horrific things happening on a much broader level because of the Internet, because of the world."

BOB SAGET REVEALS THE TEXT HE SENT TO LORI LOUGHLIN AHEAD OF HER PRISON SENTENCE

During his appearance, Saget, 64, also touched on his friendships with his original "Full House" cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. Fielding a question from a listener who wanted to know which kid stars he got along with best at the time, Saget said it's nearly impossible to say.

"Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids. I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot. Jodi used to sleepover [over at] my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest. Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much," said the comedian.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saget went on to note that he and the Olsen twins try to meet whenever they're on the same coasts. He then claimed there's "no favorite" in his eyes.

"It's just like picking your own favorite. But they're all friends. It's not like they're kids. Jodi was more like a kid to me. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I got a whole thing of everything they're about. Candace is a friend. They've all been there for me. They've all been there for me in a big way when I've gone through hard stuff."



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Saget also touched on Netflix's "Full House" reboot known as "Fuller House" which ended after five seasons.

"I actually was not surprised because John Stamos and ["Full House" creator] Jeff Franklin had been trying for years. I just thought this will be interesting because everything else was getting rebooted. People want that. They want that famliar feeling again. I thought they did a really nice job and Netflix did a really great job launching it. When I first found out, I was happy."