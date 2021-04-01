Bindi Irwin and family share daughter's 'first croc encounter' for April Fools' Day

The Irwin family is joining in on the April Fools' Day fun.

The newest addition to iconic wildlife expert Steve Irwin's family came last month in the form of Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, daughter to Steve's own daughter Bindi.

Now, the youngster has joined in on a family "tradition" in the spirit of the goofy holiday.

"Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter," wrote Steve's wife Terri on Twitter on Thursday. "April Fool’s!"

Alongside the caption was a photo of Terri, her son Robert and Bindi's husband Chandler Powell holding up Crocs footwear while Bindi, 22, cuddled her newborn.

The joke is in reference to Steve's popular show "The Crocodile Hunter," which ran from 1996-2004. The program saw Steve and Terri teach audiences about Australia's wildlife, including crocodiles.

Grace was born on March 25, Bindi shared in an Instagram post at the time.

Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," she said.

The newborn's middle name is a nod to Bindi's father.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Bindi's post continues.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," she concluded.

Bindi's post was shared with two adorable photos. The first shows the new mother cradling her daughter alongside Powell as they both gaze down at the newborn. A second shows a sage green onesie with a koala on it and the name of her family's Australia Zoo.

