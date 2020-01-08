Robert Irwin 'absolutely heartbroken' over devastating Australia wildfires

Millions of acres have already been ruined and the deadly wildfires continue to rage on in Australia, leaving a devastating impact on the continent's citizens and a horrific feeling of loss for the Irwin family.

Robert and Terri Irwin conducted an interview earlier this week with Australian outlet "Sunrise," where they shared their heartbreak over the devastation.

"[Animals are] getting hit by cars and are being attacked by domestic animals, so there's a horrific knock-on effect," Robert said during the segment, according to People.

Steve Irwin's son, 16, had tears in his eyes as he discussed the various injuries taking place, according to the outlet.

"We're seeing all kinds of different injuries," he added.

The fires have put animals and humans at risk of "smoke inhalation and burns," the teen said, adding that animals have ended up in "areas where they're not supposed to be to escape the horrific conditions."

“It’s definitely an ongoing issue and we’re just trying to do our best to help in any way we can,” Robert added, according to the magazine. “It’s a pretty tough situation. We’re absolutely heartbroken.”

Earlier this week, Bindi Irwin, 21, announced that the family has been "busier than ever" at the Australia Zoo, which the famous family owns and operates. She explained the family had already treated over 90,000 animals for injuries sustained.

Last week, the 21-year-old environmental activist took to Twitter to provide those around the world with an update on the horrific tragedies taking place.

"I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Bindi added. “There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties."